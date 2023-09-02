Host OFA and Heuvelton combined to score 14 goals on Friday night in the finals of the 29th annual Gerard Cring Memorial Boys Soccer Tournament. The host Blue Devils blanked Norwood-Norfolk 9-0 and the Bulldogs held off Gouverneur 5-4 to match 2-0 records in the tourney which staged in a matchup format.

Enjoying a 2-0 NAC Central Division start with two shutouts under first year coaches Matt and Nick Sholette the Blue Devils claimed tournament honors with its defense in the second level of tie-breaker which was goals allowed in the tournament.

