Host OFA and Heuvelton combined to score 14 goals on Friday night in the finals of the 29th annual Gerard Cring Memorial Boys Soccer Tournament. The host Blue Devils blanked Norwood-Norfolk 9-0 and the Bulldogs held off Gouverneur 5-4 to match 2-0 records in the tourney which staged in a matchup format.
Enjoying a 2-0 NAC Central Division start with two shutouts under first year coaches Matt and Nick Sholette the Blue Devils claimed tournament honors with its defense in the second level of tie-breaker which was goals allowed in the tournament.
OFA also won the JV title with the Blue Devils, coached by Doug Loffler and Jim Howard, downing Massena 4-1 in the championship game.
“We played much better than we did in the first game. Our passing was sharper and our positional play was improved,” said Coach Matt Sholette after Ian Rose stopped two shots in his second shutout in two days.
“We were able get everyone playing time which was important.”
Co-Tournament MVP Syrus Gladle and All-Tournament selection Tyler Sovie both scored four goals and Gladle also passed out three assists. Braxton Kendall scored the Devils’ final goal and Sovie and Collin Brenno each passed out an assist.
Heuvelton built a 4-0 halftime lead against Gouverneur sparked by Reid Doyle who scored three times and was cited as the Co-MVP of the tournament
N-N goalie Dylan Lauzon and Gouverneur’s Gavin Warren also earned All-Tournament selection.
Warren tallied one goal and one assist for the Wildcats who received two goals from Ashtyn Currier, a single goal from Caleb Premo and assists from Turner Sochia and Kelvin Bice in scoring four goals in the second half.
Isaac Murdock scored what proved to the winning goal and Israel Paradise and Brody Kelley combined in goal for HCS.
“We scored a lot of goals but Gouverneur made a great comeback. We will learn this that you can’t let up and let the other team get going,” said Heuvelton Coach Bruce Durant.
Brody Barrett tallied one goal and two assists and Tournament MVP Parker Smithers scored the eventual winning goal as OFA scored four unanswered goals. “They took it to us early but we turned things around,” said Coach Loffler.
“Parker Smithers played all over the field for us.”
Aiden Moran and Cole Matthews also scored and Kristian Ericksen provided one assist.
POTSDAM - The guest teams on the score board made themselves at home on the newly-renovated Potsdam Central turf field as Parishville-Hopkinton Central downed the host team to claim the championship of the John Jeffers Memorial boys soccer tournament last Friday while Massena Central topped Madrid-Waddington Central to earn consolation honors.
P-H 5, Potsdam 0: Ryan Griffith headed home a corner kick from the right off the foot of Jack Snell for the eventual game-winner in the 16th minutes. Avery Zenger then turned a lead pass up the middle by Matt Barr into the second goal just over three minutes later. Griffith pushed the lead to 3-0 with less than eight minutes to go on the half.
Zenger converted on a penalty kick with 24 minutes left in the second half before Ray Voisine closed out the scoring off an assist from Jude TenEyck with just under six minutes remaining.
Noah Phippen handled the three shots he faced in posting his second straight shutout to open the season. Seth Coates made seven saves for the Sandstoners.
Massena 9, M-W 1: Senior captain Sal Perretta stepped up to lead the Raiders past the Yellowjackets, scoring twice in the first 14 minutes before going on to fashion four goals. Drew Smutz and Camron Francis both tallied a goal and two assists. Brennan Aldous (1 assist), Jack Jarrett and Kellon Lincoln connected for the other goals as Massena worked its way to a commanding 6-0 halftime lead. Zander Wilhelm logged an assist and Michael Herrick was called on to make three saves working the crease for the win.
Sophomore Caleb Dousharm spoiled the Raiders’s bid for the shutout when he finished off a play set up by Jakob Mayette for his first varsity goal with 6:22 left in regulation. Sophomore Grant Hayes blocked 21 shots backstopping the M-W cause.
