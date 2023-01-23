BRASHER FALLS - Goaltender Ty Jacobs needed only 12 saves to post a shutout as OFA raised its NAC Hockey record to 8-1 with an 7-0 victory at St. Lawrence Central on Friday. The number 15 state-ranked Devils stayed one game back of undefeated and number one state-ranked Salmon River in NAC in the NAC Division II standings.
Dylan Irvine delivered two goals and two assists, Tegan Frederick also scored twice and dished out an assist and Tyler Sovie passed out three assists. Aidan O’Neil tallied one goal with an assist, Theodore Hewko and Griffin Wert also scored and Landin McDonald supplied two assists Rocco Testani, Nate Woods and Gabe Cark all added one assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.