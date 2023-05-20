The OFA Golf and Baseball teams continued unbeaten streaks in Wednesday’s Northern Conference action.
On Senior Day at the St. Lawrence State Park Golf Course where Coach Mark Henry and the school districts honored Jack Mills, Gabe Clark and Andrew Doser the Blue Devils Golfers downed Colton-Pierrepont 205-324 to climb to 7-0-1. The Devils continued their race with 8-0-1 Canton for the NAC title.
Canton downed Salmon River 208-235 and Madrid-Waddington (3-6) won its third straight match besting Clifton-Fine 279-285.
In baseball OFA (4-7, 5-7) downed Gouverneur 5-1 for its third straight Central Division win and fourth straight overall. The Devils complete division play with a game today at Canton which handed Salmon River its first loss of the season on Wednesday in a 2-1 decision.
OFA will travel to Tupper Lake and Salmon River to complete their sason long quest for the NAC title.
All three of OFA’s seniors figured prominently in the win over Colton-Pierrepont. Mills posted a medalist 37, Clark posted a season low 42 and Doser turned in a 43 in very consistent team effort.
Michael Myers came in with a 40 and Nate Woods tallied a 43.
Carter Brown led C-P with a round of 54.
“It was another very consistent effort from six golfers. We honored three great seniors in Gabe Clark, Andrew Doser and Jack Mills. A lot of years dedicated to the program from these three.”, said OFA Coach Mark Henry.
Sophomore Cam Griffith pitched his second straight complete game win for the Blue Devils who turned in an errorless defensive effort at Mills Park Field in Gouverneur. While Griffith pounded the strike zone in five-hitter the OFA pounded out 11 hits led by Luca LaBella with a double and two singles, Alex Mitchell who stroked three singles and scored three runs and Tyler Sovie who doubled and singled.
Nicholi Ramsdell singled twice and Collin Brenno added a single.
Gouverneur’s hits were singles from: Turner and Isaiah Sochia, starting pitcher Nolan Reed, Ashton Currier and Ashton Mussaw.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.