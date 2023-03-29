“A great way to start off the season,” is how OFA Girls Lacrosse Coach Matt Curatolo spoke of Tuesday’s 12-6 win over Plattsburgh High School on the Ron Johnson Turf Field which was the season opener for both teams.
“Now we have keep getting better and see how things develop. This was only Plattsburgh’s second day outside so they will be much better when we play up there,” said Coach Curatolo who will have his team at home on Saturday at 10 a.m. meet neighboring rival Heuvelton.
Three players scored three goals or more as the Blue Devils used two quick goals midway through the first period to erase a 2-0 deficit and methodically moved out to an 8-3 half time lead.
Hannah Costello scored the Lady Devils’ first goal and Jaedyn Awan netted the two. The Devils maintained the lead the rest of the game.
“We started slow but were able to win some some draws and be patient on offense that led to some timely scores.,” said OFA Coach Matt Curatolo.
“I thought Abby Williams really played well in the cage and our defense (Ella O’Neil, Ella Ramsdell, Luci Worden and Mikaela Bova) stepped up in the second half to get us the victory.”
Williams stopped 13 shots for the Devils and Hannah Costello and Abby Guasconi (1 assist) each scored 4 goals. Jaedyn Awan finished with 3 goals and 2 assists. Hannah O’Reilly tallied a single goal and Mia Jeneault passed out an assist.
Emilie Geigen and Bella Girard each scored two goals for Plattsburgh and Cali Catine and Marina Kane each added single tallies. Sophia Amaya Guiterez stopped 10 shots in goal for the Hornets.
POTSDAM - The Potsdam Central varsity girls lacrosse team opened the 2023 NAC season by turning back a strong challenge from Sara-Lake Placid in posting a 13-7 win on Tuesday on its home turf field.
Juniors Teagan Saiff and Danielle Emerson tallied three goals each along with sophomore Emma Fields as the Lady Sandstoners worked their way to a 7-3 halftime lead after having allowed the first goal. Sophomore Kenadi Moore chipped in two goals and freshman Rylie Bicknell added a singleton while senior Kennedy Emerson fashioned an assist along with sophomores Lucy VanLeuven and Daly Duffy. Freshman Katherine Ewy made nine saves backstopping the win in her varsity goaltending debut.
For SLP, freshman Lizzie Harvey generated two goals followed by classmate Tyler Burth with two and Addy Dann with one while junior Phoebe Peer blocked four shots.
The other NAC season opener played Tuesday night saw OFA double Plattsburgh 12-6. Canton at Massena was postponed to this Sunday at 11 a.m. Heuvelton at Malone was also postponed.
