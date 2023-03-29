“A great way to start off the season,” is how OFA Girls Lacrosse Coach Matt Curatolo spoke of Tuesday’s 12-6 win over Plattsburgh High School on the Ron Johnson Turf Field which was the season opener for both teams.

“Now we have keep getting better and see how things develop. This was only Plattsburgh’s second day outside so they will be much better when we play up there,” said Coach Curatolo who will have his team at home on Saturday at 10 a.m. meet neighboring rival Heuvelton.

