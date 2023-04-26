The OFA Girls Softball and Lacrosse teams dropped NAC contests on the road on Tuesday.
In softball the Lady Devils fell to a talented St. Lawrence Central which scored 10 times in the fifth inning on its way to a 17-2 win. The Lady Laxers made the long trip to Plattsburgh and dropped a 9-2 decision.
SLC 17, OFA 2: The Lady Larries built a 7-2 lead through four innings before pushing across 10 runs while exploiting OFA errors in the fifth.
Hannah Agans went the distance for the win, striking out seven and walking just one while allowing hits. Zoee Williams pitched a solid outing for OFA according to Coach Tony Williams.
“The girls played right with them until the error filled fifth inning, They are a very good team,” said Coach Williams.
Agans also led the way offensively going 2-3 with a three-run homerun in the first inning, four RBIs and three runs scored. Grace Lalonde (3RS) and Brionna Foster (2RBI, RS) had two hits each. Rebecca Nezezon (RS, RBI), Rylee Daoust (2RS), Mckenna Bowles (RBI) and Raegan Grant (RS) all had solo hits and Annica Ramsdell came around to score a run.
Brooke Barr highlighted the OFA offense with a two-run single in the fourth that scored Williams and Delia Hooper. Myah Myers, Williams and Katherine Barkley had the other three hits.
