The OFA Girls Lacrosse and Softball teams headed in different directions from their campus on Friday for Northern Conference road games.
And they travelled in different directions in their respective competitions.
The lacrosse team secured a 13-4 win at Malone while the softball squad was derailed at Gouverneur where the host Wildcats washed away a 8-5 deficit with a 17-run sixth inning and secured a 22-8 win.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Jaedyn Awan tallied two goals and three assists and Abby Guasconi tallied four goals with one assist to lead the offense in the second win of the season over the first-year Huskie program.
Maddie Miller and Taylor Pinkerton each scored two goals and Hannah O’Reilly, Mia Jeneault and Marissa Lovely each added single goals.
Molly Guasconi stopped six shots in goal for the Devils.
SOFTBALL
The Wildcats exploited a rash errors to extend the sixth inning where every member of the starting lineup scored after the Devils built an 8-5 lead behind pitcher Katherine Barkley.
Kendra Ashley and Courtney Forsythe combined to pitch the win and Ashley also rapped a triple and a single at the plate. Other leaders for the Wildcats were: Jenika Richards (4-5, 2 doubles), Leah Canell (3-5, double), Jadian Young (3-5 double), Rennissa Richards (3-4) and Elizabeth Riutta (2-3).
Jorja Williams went 3-4 with a double for OFA and Zoee Williams (double) and Chloe Best both went 2-3. Brooke Barr and Taylor Dashnaw also singled twice and Myah Myers, Katherine Barkley and Delia Hooper all singled.
