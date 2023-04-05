OFA registered a 3-0 start on the season and Heuvelton suffered its second straight high-scoring loss in Tuesday’s NAC Girls Lacrosse action.
OFA rolled out to a 12-0 halftime lead and posted a 19-3 win over Malone’s first-year entry into the league and Heuvelton was outscored by Potsdam 17-3.
OFA will play its fourth straight home game hosting Massena tonight while Heuvelton hosts Salmon River.
OFA 19 - Malone 3: Jaedyn Awan struck for 4 goals and Hannah Costello came through with 3 goals and 1 assist to lead the Lady Blue Devils who produced a 10 player scoring parade.
“We got out to a quick lead and we were able to get everyone playing time today which is important. It is good for all the girls to experience a start to the season like this,” said OFA Coach Matt Caratolo.
“Massena will be a big test for us but we are excited and we will be fine if we stick to the fundamentals.”
Mia Jeneault (1 assist), Ella Ramsdell and Hannah Reilly all scored 2 goals in the win and Audrey Harradine contributed 1 goal and 1 assist. Paige Pinkerton, Marissa Lovely and Katelyn Reed all scored single tallies to back Abby Williams 5 save effort in goal.
Irelynn LaPlante, Carilyn Walford and Payton Parmeter scored the Malone goals.
Potsdam 17, Heuvelton 13: At the Potsdam turf field, the Lady Sandstoners built a quick 3-0 lead before a 6-3 run by the Lady Bulldogs tied the game at 6-6. Emma Fields then tallied three unanswered goals over the final minute to make it 9-6 for Potsdam at halftime.
Three straight goals to open the second half pushed the lead to 12-6 and the Lady Sandstoners never looked back.
Fields finished with five goals and three assists in the winning effort, going over the 100-point mark for her varsity career. Danielle Emerson (1 assist) and Kenadi Moore chipped in four goals each. Alexis Smith (1 assist) netted a solo goal along with Addyson Andrews (1 assist), Allysa Fleury and Rylie Bicknell.
Sophomore Daly Duffy logged an assist and freshman Katherine Ewy blocked five shots working the crease for the win.
For Heuvelton, Saige Blevins netted seven goals followed by Ava Murphy with two while Raya McGaw, Kilee McCluskeuy, Ashley Weston and Leah Warren all struck for singletons and Madalyn Richards had two saves.
