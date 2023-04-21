POTSDAM — Competing against some of the top performers in the Northern Conference, members of the OFA boys and girls track teams excelled in their season-opening action in a multiple team meet at Potsdam on Wednesday.
The host Sandstoner Boys and Girls both went 3-0 in the meet which also included Massena and Tupper Lake. The OFA Girls went 2-1 and the OFA Boys went 1-2.
The OFA Girls were led by strong scoring in the sprints where Brianna McRoberts placed fourth overall in the 100 and 200 dashes and combined with Kadence Mix, Mia LaBella, Autumn Curtis and Annabell Curtis for a second place finish in the 4x200 relay.
Curtis and also combined with Olivia Merrill for a 3-4 finish in the high jump and Julia Ives took fourth and fifth in the spot put. The 4x800 unit of Kendall Honeywell, Ella Bouchey, Kiley Lalone and Annabelle Curtis ran third.
Heuvelton student athlete Trystan Biller made a strong debut for OFA in the Boys Meet taking third in the 200 meter dash, sixth in the 100 meters, fourth in the long jump and combining with Gary Gillette, Ian Smith and Gabe Peabody for a second place in the 4x400 relay.
Other lead efforts came from Ethan Lemke, Gabe Peabody and Jace Havens who took second, fifth and seventh in the 110 hurdles, a third from the 4x100 unit of Adian Moran, Pat Beaulieu, Jace Havens and Skler Self, a third place from Jay Sovie, Jaxton Skelly, Crofton Peabody and Jace Havens, a 2-5 finish by Chandler Baxter and Ethan Lemke in the shot put, a 4-5 by Sovie and Baxter in the discus and a fifth place by Ian Smith in the triple jump.
POTSDAM, N-N
SWEEP MEETS
With temperatures barely reaching above freezing, the Potsdam Central and Norwood-Norfolk Central varsity girls track teams opened the 2023 season with convincing sweeps on their home circuits Wednesday evening.
In the only home meet of the season for Potsdam, which was due to start having its track reconditioned on Thursday making it unavailable for practice and competitions the rest of the spring.
Lindy Betrus anchored the scoring for Potsdam with four individual firsts, leading the 200 in 27.8 seconds, the 400 in 1:01.76, the long jump at 15-4.75” and the triple jump at 34-8.75”. Izzy Shatraw also made lead contributions, pacing the 1,500 in 5:37.81 and the 400 hurdles in 1:11.8 while placing second in the triple jump.
The Lady Sandstoners swept the three relay races a well as McKnight combined with Jaedyn Rutledge, Sarah El Labban and Emmie Steinrotter to claim the 400 in 55.61 seconds, Shatraw, Rutledge and Hoover teamed up with Emma Brosell to lead the 1,600 in 4:45.9, while Sadie Williams, Parker Seitzer, Alexis Garcis and Meridyth Clark led the 3,200 in 11:58.32.
body text: Olivia Ellis of Tupper Lake accounted for the other two solo wins of the meet, claiming the 100 hurdles in 18.28 seconds and high jump honors at 5’2”.
body text: At Potsdam, the Sandstoner Boys used a strong showing in the middle distances and relays as they jumped out to a 3-0 start.
body text: At the track in Norfolk, the host Flyers got off to a 2-0 start by downing Franklin Academy 111.5-103.5 and Salmon River 123-77. FA beat Salmon 127.5-65.5 to earn a split.
body text: BOYS MEETS
body text: Potsdam overcame a majority of first-place efforts posted by Massena.
Chris St. Andrews was the top individual scorer for Potsdam with wins in the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles with respective times of 18.47 seconds and 1:04.91 while placing third in the long jump. Nick Yang also made lead contributions, leading the 800 in 2:14.9 while placing second in the 1,600. Potsdam’s lone other first came in the high jump where Theo Hughes led the way at 5’2”.
Aaron Binion and Wyatt Monroe combined to produce the majority of the nine first-place finishes fashioned by the Red Raiders. Binion scored four wins - the 100 (11.83 seconds), the 200 (22.5 seconds), the triple jump (38’2”) and the discus (104’5”). For his part, Monroe took long jump honors at 17’8.5” while leading the 400 in 56.04 and placing second to Binion in both the 100 and 200. Andrew David also logged a pair of wins, pacing the 1,600 in 5:10.69 and the 3,200 in 11:38.5, while Ethan Robillard-Ramataci rounded out the first-place efforts by leading the shot put standings at 38’9”.
body text: The host Flyers emerged with the sweep despite winning just six of the 16 events.
body text: The duo of Liam Miller-Lynch and Dominic Fiacco played lead roles for N-N with Miller-Lynch speeding his way to wins in the 100 (11.9 seconds), the 200 (24.7 seconds) and the 400 (56.9 seconds) and Fiacco pacing both the 1,600 in 4:48 and the 3,200 in 11:50 while placing third in the high jump. Fiacco also combined with Anthony Fiacco, Logan Bradley and Lance Bradley to claim the 3,200 relay in 9:14.61.
zSpAgateBoldCenter: GIRLS AT POTSDAM
zSpAgateBoldCenter: Team Scores
zSpAgate_Basic: Potsdam 169.5, Tupper Lake 47.5
zSpAgate_Basic: Potsdam 179, OFA 41
zSpAgate_Basic: Potsdam 180, Massena 33
zSpAgate_Basic: OFA 95, Tupper Lake 84
zSpAgate_Basic: Tupper Lake 100, Massena 67
zSpAgate_Basic: OFA 110, Massena 71
zSpAgateBoldCenter: -------
zSpAgateBoldCenter: Event Leaders
zSpAgate_Basic: 100: McKnight (P) 13.94, El Labban (P), Houston (P); 200: Betrus (P) 27.8, McKnight (S), El Labban (P); 400: Betrus (P) 1:01.76, Brosell (P), Rutledge (P); 800: Hoover (P) 2:45.9, Seitzer (P), Hinckley (P); 1,500: Shatraw (P) 5:37.81, Garcia (P), Farmer (M); 3,000: Dean (P) 14:12.3, M. Clark (P), Williams (P); 100 hurdles: Ellis (TL) 18.28, Rutledge (P), Hoover (P); 400 hurdles: Shatraw (P) 1:11.8, Ellis (TL), Williams (P); 400 relay: Potsdam (Rutledge, El Labban, Steinrotter, McKnight) 55.61, OFA 1:00.98, Tupper Lake 1:02.49; 1,600 relay: Potsdam (Shatraw, Rutledge, Hoover, Brosell) 4:45.9, Tupper Lake 5:23.2; 3,200 relay: Potsdam (Williams, Seitzer, Garcia, M. Clark) 11:58.32, OFA 14:06.48; HJ: Ellis (TL) 4-8, Davidson (P), Curtis (O); LJ: Betrus (P) 15-4.75, Ellis (TL), McKnight (P); TJ: Betrus (P) 34-8.75, Shatraw (P), Brosell (P); SP: Buckley (P) 25-8.5, Dean (P), O. Clark (P); Discus: O. Clark (P) 73-2, Buckley (P), Richards (M).
zSpAgateBoldCenter: -------
zSpAgateBoldCenter: GIRLS AT NORFOLK
zSpAgateBoldCenter: Team Scores
zSpAgate_Basic: Norwood-Norfolk 163, Salmon River 40
zSpAgate_Basic: Norwood-Norfolk 136.5, Franklin Academy 92.5
zSpAgate_Basic: Franklin Academy 166, Salmon River 49
zSpAgateBoldCenter: -------
zSpAgateBoldCenter: Event Leaders
zSpAgate_Basic: 3,200 relay: N-N (Carista, Hewey, Gates, Ashley) 11:29, FA 11:36.1; 100 hurdles: Masuk (NN) 18.9, Tebo (NN), Funk (FA); 100: Coller (FA) 12.3, Manson (SR), Av. Lilliock (FA): 1,500: S. Colbert (NN) 5:32, Hewey (NN), Tye (FA); 400 relay: FA (Ashlaw, King, Al. Lilliock, Av. Lilliock) 54.5, N-N 58.1; 400: King (FA) 1:02.4, S. Colbert (NN), K. Oakes (SR); 400H: Hewey (NN) 1:17.1, LeRoy (FA), Masuk (NN); 800: S. Colbert (NN) 2:43, Carista (NN), Gates (NN); 200: Manson (SR) 27.2, Av. Lilliock (FA), King (FA); 3,000: Colbert (NN) 11:21, Carista (NN), Gates (NN); 1,600 relay: FA (King, Av. Lilliock, Powers, King) 4:54, Salmon River 5:07, N-N 5:15; LJ: Manson (SR) 14-5, Sosa (FA), E. Colbert (NN); SP: Elliott (NN) 28-9.5, Garrow (NN), Charles (NN); HJ: Funk (FA) 5-0, tie - Hewey (NN), Arquiett (NN), Chodat (FA); TJ: Carista (NN) 29-3, K. Oakes (SR), LeRoy (FA); Discus: Elliott (NN) 84-3, Charles (NN), Monette (FA).
zSpAgateBoldCenter: BOYS AT POTSDAM
zSpAgateBoldCenter: Team Scores
zSpAgate_Basic: Potsdam 170, Tupper Lake 44
zSpAgate_Basic: Potsdam 165, OFA 55
zSpAgate_Basic: Potsdam 128, Massena 101
zSpAgate_Basic: Massena 164, Tupper Lake 44
zSpAgate_Basic: Massena 150, OFA 68
zSpAgate_Basic: OFA 106, Tupper Lake 68
zSpAgateBoldCenter: -------
zSpAgateBoldCenter: Event Leaders
zSpAgate_Basic: 100: A. Binion (M) 11.83, Monroe (M), Besio (P); 200: A. Binion (M) 22.5, Monroe (M), Biller (O); 400: Monroe (M) 56.04, Haggett (P), Cardona (P); 800: Yang (P) 2:14.9, Vink (P), Stene (P); 1,600: David (M) 5:10.59, Yang (P), Vink (P); 3,200: David (M) 11:38.5, Vink (P), Myers (P); 110 hurdles: St. Andrews (P) 18.47, Lemke (O), Atteman (M); 400 hurdles: St. Andrews (P) 1:04.91, Attemann (P), Wilhelm (M); 400 relay: Tupper Lake (Bujold, Fleishman, Gerstenberger, Shannon) 51.75, Potsdam 52.53, OFA 55.84; 1,600 relay: Potsdam (Yang, St. Andrews, Haggett, Cardona) 3:58, OFA 4:00.6, Massena 4:13; 3,200 relay: Potsdam (Haggett, Myers, Stene, Yang) 10:03.17, Massena 11:20.56, OFA 11:26.13; HJ: Hughes (P) 5-2, Atteman (P), Shannon (TL); LJ: Monroe (M) 17-8.5, Ashley (M), St. Andrews (P); TJ: A. Binion (M) 38-9, Attemann (P), Morey (P); SP: Robillard-Ramataci (M) 38-2, Baxter (O), Besio (P); Discus: A. Binion (M) 104-5, Besio (P), Hughes (P).
zSpAgateBoldCenter: -------
zSpAgateBoldCenter: BOYS AT N-N
zSpAgateBoldCenter: Team Scores
zSpAgate_Basic: Norwood-Norfolk 111.5, Franklin Academy 103.5
zSpAgate_Basic: Norwood-Norfolk 123, Salmon River 77
zSpAgate_Basic: Franklin Academy 127.5, Salmon River 65.5
zSpAgateBoldCenter: -------
zSpAgateBoldCenter: Events Leaders
zSpAgate_Basic: 3,200 relay: N-N (A. Fiacco, D. Fiacco, Lo, Bradley, La. Bradley) 9:14.61, FA; 100: Miller-Lynch (NN) 11.9, Sharrow (S), Debose (FA); 1,600: D. Fiacco (NN) 4:48, A. Fiacco (N), Chodat (FA), 400 relay: Salmon River (Cole, Leroux, Fayad, Sharrow) 49.1, N-N 51.6, FA dq; 400: Miller-Lynch (NN) 56.9, Gardner (NN), Lo. Bradley (NN); 400H: Leroux (SR) 1:05.9, Keating (FA), A. Fiacco (NN); 800: Chodat (FA) 2:17, Lazore (SR), Lo. Bradley (NN); 200: Miller-Lynch (NN) 24.7, Gardner (NN), Funk (FA); 3,200: D. Fiacco (NN) 11:50, Lo. Bradley (NN), Fefee (FA); 1,600 relay: Salmon River: Sharrow, Leroux, Cole, Lazore) 4:06.4, FA 4:08.3, N-N 4:39.7; LJ: Leroux (SR) 17-1, Debose (FA), Smythe (FA); SP: Funk (FA) 34-1, Witt (FA), Burns (SR); HJ: Dubose (FA) 5-2, King (NN), D. Fiacco (NN); TJ: Ashlaw (FA) 31-10, Cole (SR), Waite (NN); Discus: Funk (FA) 112-1, Fayad (SR), Gurin (FA).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.