Tom Graser

POTSDAM — Competing against some of the top performers in the Northern Conference, members of the OFA boys and girls track teams excelled in their season-opening action in a multiple team meet at Potsdam on Wednesday.

The host Sandstoner Boys and Girls both went 3-0 in the meet which also included Massena and Tupper Lake. The OFA Girls went 2-1 and the OFA Boys went 1-2.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

