The OFA Golf team climbed to 6-2 with a 221-222 win at the Malone heading a mixed bag of results in Friday’s Blue Devils’ sports action.
In other action St. Lawrence Central turned back the softball team 10-6 in Brasher Falls and the girls lacrosse team was beaten by Massena 14-1 in the Devils’ Senior Night game where a pair of dedicated student-athletes in Megan Reed and Lily Monroe were honored along with their parents Kevin and Tina Reed and Andy and Crystal Monroe.
Both seniors have earned New York State Scholar-Athlete Awards and are headed for college. Reed is ranked number one in her class and will be attending Alfred State and Monroe is ranked 24th and will be attending Plattsburgh State.
GOLF
Nick McRoberts and Ethan Bouchard rendered the best scores of the match at 39 and 40 and Jack Mills came in with a 45 at the Malone Country Club. Gabe Clark and Andrew Doser finished at 52 and 55.
William LeRoy 43, Dawson Miletich 43, Jack Monette 44, Evan Miller 46 and Sam Eells 46 turned in a solid team round for the Huskies.
Potsdam climbed to 6-1 with a 229-261 win over Clifton-Fine at the Star Lake Municipal Course and stayed undefeated with a 212-264 win at Tupper Lake.
Fore Potsdam Christos Theodore shot a 36 and Ian VanWagner a 39.
Canton was led by: Ryan Jones 37, Sam Sieminski 39 and John O’Neill 42.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Massena climbed to 8-2 in dropping OFA to 2-91 and the Raiders were led offensively by Jayla Thompson with two goals and four assists, Jeanelle Burke with two goals and four assists and Lena LaShomb with three goals and one assist.
Abby Guasconi netted the lone goal for OFA and Lily Monroe handled the goaltending duties.
In one other game Heuvelton gained its fourth win besting Plattsburgh High 14-7.
SOFTBALL
Hannah Agans struck out 10 as the Larries (8-4, 7-4) defeated OFA 10-6 at the Brasher Falls Arena field. Kayle McCarthy went 3-for-4 for the Larries and Riley Daoust doubled and singled.
Devil hurler Bailey Friot drove in two runs with a triple and Paige Pinkerton lined a two-run double.
“We beat ourselves with a couple of errors in one inning but overall we played well. It was a good game,” said OFA Coach Mark Henry crediting his team for a bounce back from a doubleheader to Malone on Thursday.
Zoey Willams singled twice for OFA and Brooke Barr added a single.
In a nonleague game Ava Hoy struck out nine in a two-hitter and went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Canton to a 20-1 win over Edwards-Knox.
Sydnee Francis, Hadley Alguire and Olivia Sero all lined three hits for 13-0, Cate DeCoteau singled and homered.
