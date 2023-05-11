The OFA Golf team continued its unbeaten season in the Northern Conference with a 217-294 win over Clifton-Fine at the St. Lawrence State Park on Wednesday.
The Blue Devils also continued a pattern of a different name atop the team leaderboard in each match.
On Wednesday Andrew Doser shot a season best 42 to tie Michael Myers for team honors. The Devils also extended a very desirable pattern of bunching their scoring five.
Against the Eagles the scoring five was separated by only three strokes. Following Doser and Myers at 42 were: Jack Mills at 43 and Ethan Bouchard and Jacob Chapman at 45. Rocco Testani finished as the nonscoring sixth man with a round of 49.
Overall medalist honors went to Clifton-Fine’s Matt Daniels with a round of 39. Grace Southwick followed with a solid round of 51.
In a match at Tupper Lake the host Lumberjacks downed Madrid-Waddington 229-267.
M-W’s scoring came from: Kyle Murphy 59, Caleb Hayden 51, Austin Sullivan 51, Grant Hayes 55 and Parker Bogart 61.Tupper Lake featured Phil Lindsay 40, Aiden Churco 44, Bauer Callaghan 45, Gavin Mitchell 47, Cristian Moody-Bell 53.
