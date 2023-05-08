Three golfers shared medalist honors at 38 as OFA noted a 3-0 start to the NAC Golf season with a 212-247 win over Gouverneur at the St. Lawrence State Park on Sunday.
Jack Mills and Mike Myers of OFA and Raine Rumble of Gouverneur all shot rounds of 38 as the teams enjoyed a calm sunny day and finished just before an early evening shower.
“It was nice to get the match in and have a nice Sunday match. I want to thank Coach Mike Bason and Gouverneur for coming over and Mel at course,” said OFA Coach Mark Henry.
Ethan Bouchard at 44, Andrew Doser at 45 and Jacob Chapman at 47 rounded out the Devil scoring. Rounding out Gouverneur’s scoring five were: Trevor Moore at 50, Caitlyn Storie at 51, William Riutta at 53 and JD Minckler at 55.
