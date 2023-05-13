OFA and Heuvelton dropped NAC Girls Lacrosse decisions to opponents displaying superior offensive execution on Friday.
Potsdam outscored OFA 14-4 and Plattsburgh edge Heuvelton 11-10.
Potsdam 14 - OFA 4: Emma Field and Kennedy Emerson scored five and four goals as a 9-3 Potsdam team checked OFA and methodically built a lead throughout the game.
Kennedy Emerson added four goals for Potsdam and Mia Jeneault led OFA (5-8) with two goals. Jaedyn Awan and Abby Guasconi each tallied single goals and Molly Guasconi made a series of close range saves for the Devils.
“We worked hard on running our offense but we just couldn’t do it tonight. We just have to keep working on it. But our effort was excellent,” said OFA Coach Matt Curatolo.
Plattsburgh 11 - Heuvelton 10: The Hornets handed the Bulldogs a third straight close loss sparked by five goals from Marina Kane and four goals from Emilee Geiger. Saige Blevins and Ava Murphy combined on four and three goals for Heuvelton and Raya McGaw, Avery LaPage and Averee Farrand. Leah Warren played in goal for the Bulldogs.
