Visiting Massena scored three late goals to pull away from as 5-2 halftime lead to an 8-3 win NAC Girls Lacrosse win at Heuvelton’s Coach Stephanie Putney Field on Tuesday.
“The game was very defensive minded and our girls hung in there. We were a little shorthanded and Bella Whalen did well in goal subbing for Maddy Richards who was on a college visit,” said Heuvelton Coach Becky Donnelly.
“The halftime score of 5-2 stood for a long time.”
Kat Mayer anchored the winning effort with three goals followed by Hailey LaShomb with two while Lena LaShomb, Harper Oakes and Samantha Arney all tallied singletons and Kenadie Garrow made two saves working the crease for the win.
Saige Blevins broke through for a pair of goals in leading the Lady Bulldogs. Averie Farrand struck for the other goal.
The other Tuesday matchups saw Sara-Lake Placid beat OFA 9-2 and Canton Central down Malone 14-2.
