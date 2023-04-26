Visiting Massena scored three late goals to pull away from as 5-2 halftime lead to an 8-3 win NAC Girls Lacrosse win at Heuvelton’s Coach Stephanie Putney Field on Tuesday.

“The game was very defensive minded and our girls hung in there. We were a little shorthanded and Bella Whalen did well in goal subbing for Maddy Richards who was on a college visit,” said Heuvelton Coach Becky Donnelly.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.