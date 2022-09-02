Scoring two goals in the final four minutes of the first half OFA pulled away from Morristown to a 6-0 win in the second first round game of the Blue Devils’ 28th annual Gerry Cring Memorial Tournament on Thursday night.

The Blue Devils followed Heuvelton, a 5-0 winner over Norwood-Norfolk in an NAC West game, into the tonight’s championship game at Ron Johnson Field.

