Scoring two goals in the final four minutes of the first half OFA pulled away from Morristown to a 6-0 win in the second first round game of the Blue Devils’ 28th annual Gerry Cring Memorial Tournament on Thursday night.
The Blue Devils followed Heuvelton, a 5-0 winner over Norwood-Norfolk in an NAC West game, into the tonight’s championship game at Ron Johnson Field.
OFA and Canton will play for the Junior Varsity title.
In another NAC West game played on Thursday Edwards-Knox downed Hermon-DeKalb 2-0.
OFA 6 - Morristown 0: Dylan Irvine sparked a fast start by the Devils setting up a Tyler Sovie goal from short range in the seventh minute and broke through some staunch defensive play by the Rockets netting an unassisted goal 3:52 before the half.
The Devils took complete control of the game as Syrus Gladle set up Sovie for his second and third goals of the game 2:26 before and six minutes after the half. Rounding out the scoring Irvine scored his second unassisted goal of the night and Colin Brenno scored from Nate Irvine.
Dylan Sovie stopped one save in the shutout and Peyton Donnelly handled 16 shots in a very active netminding effort for MCS.
“Dylan Irvine, Tyler Sovie and Syrus Gladle really know the game and they really play well together. We moved Dylan up from the defensive spot he played so well last year and hopefully we can keep him up. Those three together really make a difference” said OFA Coach Matt Morley.
“We have great depth and we showed that we have 16 guys who can really play well. The championship game will be a test for us, Heuvelton has some really good athletes”
Heuvelton 5 - N-N 0: Jake Venette scored two goals and assisted on one and Chris Ashlaw tallied one goal and delivered two assists as the Bulldogs blanked and pull away from a gallant effort by the Flyers who only had eight players available for the contest.
Nate Mashaw made one save in the shutout while Dylan Lazore stopped 25 shots in a stellar goaltending effort for N-N.
“Norwood-Norfolk really played hard being so shorthanded and I have to credit their goalie for a great game,” said Heuvelton Coach Bruce Durrant.
“We played well and showed that we have guys who can off the bench and score. Dylan Carpenter scored a very nice goal.”
Brandon Pray also scored and Landyn Ashlaw passed out an assist.
The OFA JVs downed Potsdam 2-0 in their debut under first year coach Amy Lemke and moved into tonight’s championship game against Canton which advanced past Massena in a shootout.
“It was a good game. Our whole defense played very well allowing just one shot on goal,” said Coach Lemke.
Aiden O’Neil figured in both goals scoring unassisted and using a corner kick to set up header into the net by Kohen Brenno. Brooks Garvey handled one shot for a shutout.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.