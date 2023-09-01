Host OFA and Heuvelton both posted shutout victories in the opening round of the 29th annual Jerry Cring Memorial Tournament on Thursday.
OFA blanked Gouverneur 4-0 to win its NAC Central opener and the first game under the direction of coaches Matt and Nick Sholette. Heuvelton broke through against Norwood-Norfolk for two second half goals in a 2-0 win.
OFA faces N-N and Heuvelton squares off with Gouverneur tonight in the tournament where the championship will be decided by a point system.
OFA and Massena will play in the Junior Varsity Finals. OFA downed Potsdam 2-0 and Massena advanced past Canton in a shootout.
OFA 4 - Gouverneur 0: It was the Sy and Ty Show for the Blue Devils as Syrus Gladle scored three goals and Tyler Sovie passed out three assists. Gladle scored the first two goals of the game from Sovie converting with a one-touch redirection and converting a break-away off a through pass.
Braxton Kendall tallied the third goal from Sovie heading home a deflecton and Gladle closed out the scoring by heading home a corner kick by Nate Woods. Ian Rose handled four shots to post the shutout.
“We were a little sloppy early in the game but we played better in the second half. It was a good effort,” said OFA Coach Matt Sholette.
“We got a lot of break-away chances but we might have depended on the through pass a little too much when we got the ball deep. We can work on that.”
Heuvelton 2 - N-N 0: Reid Doyle buried a penalty shot after a handball call in the box and Drew Carpenter headed home across from Issac Murdock for the Bulldogs who received three savers from Brody Kelly in posting the shutout.
“Norwood-Norfolk is a much improved team. Their coach has done a good job. We got two second half goals and our defense was outstanding,” said Heuvelton Coach Bruce Durant.
“Tristen Biller at center halfback, Drew Blevins at stopper and Seth LaRock at sweeper were tough right down the center of the field.
