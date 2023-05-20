The OFA Girls Lacrosse team knew that it had its work cut out in Thursday’s Senior Night game as the Lady Devils hosted a Saranac Lake-Lake Placid team coming off a 9-5 win over Massena.

But work is no problem for the Devils according to Coach Matt Curatolo after the Devils dropped an 8-7 decision after Curatolo and the school district honored nine seniors in their final home game and final regular season game. Honored along with family members were: Luci Worden, Hannah O’Reilly, Ella O’Neil, Abby Guasconi, Caidence Durant, Kaydence Fraser, Dylanne Brunet, Jaedyn Awan and Mikaela Bova.

