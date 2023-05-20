The OFA Girls Lacrosse team knew that it had its work cut out in Thursday’s Senior Night game as the Lady Devils hosted a Saranac Lake-Lake Placid team coming off a 9-5 win over Massena.
But work is no problem for the Devils according to Coach Matt Curatolo after the Devils dropped an 8-7 decision after Curatolo and the school district honored nine seniors in their final home game and final regular season game. Honored along with family members were: Luci Worden, Hannah O’Reilly, Ella O’Neil, Abby Guasconi, Caidence Durant, Kaydence Fraser, Dylanne Brunet, Jaedyn Awan and Mikaela Bova.
The OFA Softball team also completed regular season play on Thursday dropping a 15-1 decision to undefeated NAC Central Division champion Canton. The Devils will be third seeded in the Class B Bracket of the Section 10 Tournament and play at second seeded Gouverneur next week. Canton earned the top seed.
Gouverneur closed out a second place finish in the NAC Central at 11-3 with an 8-7 win over Massena on Thursday.
The Devils move on to the Section 10 Tournament as the number six seed.
“I don’t know who we will play yet but I know the girls will work hard. They have worked hard in every single game and they really worked hard tonight,” said Coach Curatolo.
“We played extremely well tonight and we used Ella O’Neil as a rover on defense which worked well.”
The Devils’ quality efforts came very close to being rewarded after Sabine Denkenberg broke a 7-7 tie with five minutes to play. OFA had gained its second tie of the second half when Jaedyn Awan scored from close range and Abby Guasconi scored on a leaping shot in heavy traffic.
The Devils (6-10) went on to earn a great look for a tie when Mia Jeneault broke down the middle of the field and shot the ball just over the crossbar. The Devils engineered more pressure until Addison Dann knocked the ball away from an attacker with 2:02 to play and the Red Storm ran the ball down the field and ran out the clock.
Speedster Tyler Burth scored three goals for Saranac-Lake Placid (9-7) and Lizzy Henry, Addison Dann, Kathleen Montroy, Phoebe Peer and Sabine Denkenberg scored single goals. The senior tandem of Abby Guasconi and Jaedyn Awan combined for three and two goals for OFA and another senior Caidence Durant netted a singleton.
Taylor Pinkerton also scored and Molly Guasconi made six saves.
The third seeded OFA Boys Lacrosse team will host sixth seeded St. Lawrence Central on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Kennedy School in the opening round of the Section 10 Tournament.
Canton 15 - OFA 0: The pitching combination of Hadley Alguire and Ava Hoy combined to strike out 12 and allow only one hit in the five-inning game. Jorja Williams produced the lone OFA hit with a fifth inning single.
Sydnee Francis singled three times and scored four runs for Canton. Emma Logan tripled and singled, Tessa and Haldley Alguire doubled and singled, Maya Thomas tripled and Katy Metcalf and Courtney Peters singled.
Gouverneur 8 - Massena 7: The Wildcats scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning climaxing with Leah Canell’s walk off, two-out, two-run single. Renissa Richards struck out the side in the sixth and seventh innings working in relief and Canell went 3-4 with a triple to lead the Wildcat offense which also featured a single and a double by Elizabeth Riutta.
Ainstay Cromie ripped two doubles and a single for Massena, Kristen Oliver doubled twice, Lauren Jenson stroked three singles and Isabelle Wilson added two singles.
