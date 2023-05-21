OFA was looking to go back to future on Saturday as the Blue Devils downed St. Lawrence Central 10-3 on the natural grass of Kennedy School which was birth place of their program.
The quarter-final win advanced the third seeded Devils (13-4) into the Section 10 Semi-Finals on the natural grass venue at second seeded Salmon River (14-2) on Tuesday. The winner moves on to the Section 10 Championship game against a match between top seeded Massena (14-2) and third seeded Canton (11-6) which advanced past Potsdam 11-6 on Saturday.
OFA will visit Salmon River looking to follow upon on a 15-10 win at home against the Shamrocks and play for the school’s first sectional title in boys lacrosse.
After Saturday’s win Blue Devil Coach Andrew Roddy spoke of the need for a fast start in the semi-final game.
“This season we have had trouble with slow starts on our longer trips. That hurt us in our first game with Salmon River (13-12 loss). We need to execute like we did in our 15-10 win” said Coach Roddy.
The coach is looking for his team to start the way they finished against SLC as they outscored the Larries 7-0 in the second half and overcame a 19-save outing by goaltender Ashton Adams.
“St. Lawrence can be tough to score on because they play a zone and they have a good goalie. The zone forced us to take some shots from different angles than against a man-to-man defense,” said Coach Roddy.
Theodore Hewko (2 goals, 2 assists), scored two goals in the second half where Tegan Frederick (5 assists) set up three tallies, Dylan Irvine (3 goals, 1 assist) scored two goals and set up one, Nate Irvine (3-0) scored twice and Aiden O’Neil (1 goal, 2 assists) scored one goal and set up two others.
The OFA defense kept pressure on the Larries shooters throughout the game, allowed just 18 shots and goaltender Alex Worden handled all five chances he faced in the second half and finished with seven saves.
Josh Allen led the Larries with two goals, Dylan Bressett scored one goal with an assist and Connor Provost passed out one assist.
