Livonia/Avon defeated Bishop Kearney on Wednesday night to improve to 2-2 on the season. File photo

OFA was looking to go back to future on Saturday as the Blue Devils downed St. Lawrence Central 10-3 on the natural grass of Kennedy School which was birth place of their program.

The quarter-final win advanced the third seeded Devils (13-4) into the Section 10 Semi-Finals on the natural grass venue at second seeded Salmon River (14-2) on Tuesday. The winner moves on to the Section 10 Championship game against a match between top seeded Massena (14-2) and third seeded Canton (11-6) which advanced past Potsdam 11-6 on Saturday.

