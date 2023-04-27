Bouncing back from a one-goal loss to Salmon River, the OFA Boys Lacrosse team gained a 13-6 win over St. Lawrence Central on a sun-splashed but cool evening on Ron Johnson Field on Wednesday.
Tegan Frederick tallied six goals and two assists in the contest where OFA keeper Alex Worden and SLC’s Ashton Adams both made a series a tough saves in traffic matching 12-save efforts.
“I was very happy to get the win but we have some things to work on as we go forward,” said OFA Coach Andrew Roddy looking ahead to away games at Plattsburgh High School and Massena.
“We need to get back to passing the ball like we did against Salmon River.” Dylan Irvine and Aiden O’Neill came through with two goals and two assists and Brady Bullock finished with one goal and one assist. Austin Thornhill and Landin Denner tallied solo goals, Nate Irvine passed out two assists and Ty Jacobs assisted on one goal.
Charlie Dow tallied three goals with one assist for SLC and Collins Sirles, Michel Donnie and Merrick Frary netted solo goals and Zach Strawser and Tyler Bethel added assists.
