Everytime OFA set up its offense in Monday’s NAC boys lacrosse opener against Plattsburgh at Ron Johnson Field the call came out “Mambo. Mambo. Mambo”.
The Devils then executed their version of the classic dance style and cruised to a 13-1 victory with four goals in the first and second period and five goals in the third period.
Sophomore attackman Tegan Frederick delivered two goals and one assist to spark the Blue Devils on a calm 42 degree early evening. The Devils hosted Canton on Wednesday and will host Colton-Pierrepont on Friday.
“We started slow but really picked it up in the second period. It was a good opener both goalies played well. Scrimmaging General Brown and Watertown High really helped us,” said OFA Coach Andrew Roddy. “Plattsburgh’s field isn’t ready yet so this was only their second game outside. They will be much better the second time we play them.”
Senior goaltender Alex Worden stopped all seven shots he faced through the first three periods and freshman Jackson Thornhill stopped three of the four shots he faced making his varsity debut in the fourth quarter.
The winning offense was led by trio of Tegan Frederick who finished with 3 goals and 2 assists, senior Dylan Irvin with 4 goals and freshman Aiden O’Neil who tallied two goals and passed out four assists.
Ty Jacobs scored twice, Landin McDonald and Bryan Doser netted single goals and Lorenzo Rand passed out an assist.
“It was a nice win but we have a lot of things to work on. Tegan Frederick, Landin McDonald and Theodore Hewko have all been taking the faceoffs and we have to see how things work out,” said Coach Roddy.
In another NAC opener on Monday Potsdam downed St. Lawrence Central 15-6. On Sunday, Massena defeated Canton 10-6.
OTHER OPENERS
The Massena and Potsdam got their 2023 NAC seasons off to a promising start with impressive road wins.
Playing on a blustery spring Sunday afternoon at the SUNY Canton turf field, Massena broke away to a 10-6 win over Canton Central while Potsdam traveled to Randy Riggs Field in Brasher Falls on Monday and opened by relaying a 5-0 lead into a convincing 15-6 decision over host St. Lawrence Central.
Malone’s debut as a varsity team, scheduled at Colton-Pierrepont on Monday was postponed.
Massena 10, Canton 6: The host Golden Bears opened the scoring just 18 seconds into their season when Jonney McLear converted on the first possession of the game for either squad.
The teams would be tied at 2-2 through the first quarter after senior Trysen Sunday connected for the first of his four goals with 2:26 remaining. The Red Raiders went on to generate three unanswered goals in the second quarter to build a 5-2 halftime lead then held Canton at bay through to the end.
Sunday also tallied an assist in the winning effort. Brady Frost fashioned three goals and two helpers. Takaronhiotakie Thompson produced two goals and four assists while Ronin Oakes rounded out the scoring by netting a goal and helping to set up three others.
Owen Converse recorded 21 saves working the crease for the win while Garrit Palmer backstopped the loss.
“The boys did some good things but we still have a lot of things to work on,” noted coach Jim Morrell. “One thing I loved seeing is how we kept our energy level up as a team for the whole game.”
“It was definitely a great start to the season for us,” he added.
Potsdam 15, SLC 6: The visiting Sandstoners scored four unanswered goals in the first quarter then struck again midway through the second en route to opening the season by surpassing their NAC win total from last spring.
Junior Tyler Berkman sparked the winning effort with three goals and seven assists. Devin Green and Cooper Grant notched four goals each followed by Tanner Race with three and James Sullivan with one. Ryan Rutley tallied three assists and Alex Green posted two helpers while Bryan Dillon made three saves handling crease duties.
Merrick Frary anchored the Larries offense with three goals. Tyler Bethel struck for a pair of goals and Zach Strawser added a goal and assist while the duo of Kodda McEwen (1 save) and Gage Lamb (3 saves) combined to work the SLC crease.
