ENDICOTT - The history-making season of the OFA Boys Lacrosse team evolved on to the next level on Tuesday night in dramatic fashion. Recording their program’s first ever state tournament win the Blue Devils, coached by Andrew Roddy and Jack Manke, staged last ditch comeback to outscore Section 4 champion Chenango Valley 13-12 in a regional semi-final game played at Ty Cobb Stadium of Union-Endicott Central School.
The Blue Devils trailed 12-10 with 2:30 to play when Coach Roddy called a timeout with the team’s season in the balance.
“I just told the guys that we had to drive to the net hard and not give up,” recalled Roddy on the bus ride back to Ogdensburg.
“The guys just didn’t give up and they just kept playing hard. It was such a big win and a real nailbiter. After we scored Tegan Frederick won the faceoffs and Alex Worden had a terrific game in goal.”
The comeback started with Dylan Irvine driving the net and making a pass from behind the net to Aidan O’Neil for a goal. With one minute to play Tegan Frederick scored from Theodore Hewko in a man up situation to tie the score.
Coach Roddy used his final timeout with 20 seconds to play and the Devils’ held for the final shot and O’Neil buried a shot culminating a passing sequence from Irvine and Frederick.
OFA, which earned the Class D berth as the Section 10 runner-up to Massena which is a Class C school, returns to action on Saturday at 3 p.m. playing the winner of today’s Section 3 Class D title game between Marcellus (14-2) and General Brown (9-6) at West Genessee Central School.
OFA (15-5) went into Tuesday’s game ranked 20 in the NYS Class D Poll and Chenango Valley (10-6) shared the 20th spot with Chenango Forks.
Marcellus is currently ranked fourth and General Brown is on the Honorable Mention list.
Massena sees state tournament action today.
In the Section 10 Girls Lacrosse Championship Salmon River downs Canton 13-3.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.