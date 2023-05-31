With Assistant Coach Jack Manke offering assistance members of the OFA Lacrosse team dump the water bucket on head coach Andrew Roddy after the Blue Devils gained the schools first state boys lacrosse win over Chenango Valley in Union Endicott Central on Tuesday. Mel Cobb photo direct from Ty Cobb Stadium.

ENDICOTT - The history-making season of the OFA Boys Lacrosse team evolved on to the next level on Tuesday night in dramatic fashion. Recording their program’s first ever state tournament win the Blue Devils, coached by Andrew Roddy and Jack Manke, staged last ditch comeback to outscore Section 4 champion Chenango Valley 13-12 in a regional semi-final game played at Ty Cobb Stadium of Union-Endicott Central School.

The Blue Devils trailed 12-10 with 2:30 to play when Coach Roddy called a timeout with the team’s season in the balance.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.