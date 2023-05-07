Livonia/Avon defeated Bishop Kearney on Wednesday night to improve to 2-2 on the season. File photo

MALONE - Goaltenders Alex Worden and Jackson Thornhill combined on a second straight shutout and 13 players became involved in the offense as OFA downed Malone 18-0 in boys lacrosse action on Saturday morning.

Tegan Frederick tallied four goals with one assist, Aiden O’Neil delivered two goals and one assist and Jack Morley tallied three goals on three shots to lead the way.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.