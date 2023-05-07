MALONE - Goaltenders Alex Worden and Jackson Thornhill combined on a second straight shutout and 13 players became involved in the offense as OFA downed Malone 18-0 in boys lacrosse action on Saturday morning.
Tegan Frederick tallied four goals with one assist, Aiden O’Neil delivered two goals and one assist and Jack Morley tallied three goals on three shots to lead the way.
