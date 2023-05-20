BRASHER FALLS - Everything achieved in matchup of the top five teams in Northern Conference Boys Lacrosse was earned this season.
The OFA Blue earned the right to cap a 12-4 season and a third seed for the Section 10 Tournament by downing 6-10 St. Lawrence Central 7-5 on Monday. OFA is scheduled to host an opening round sectional game on Saturday.
In Girls Lacrosse action OFA fell to Salmon River 17-4
The Devils prevailed on the strength of two unanswered fourth quarter goals by Tegan Frederick and Theodore Hewko and a defense and goaltender Alex Worden (7 saves) who combined to keep the Larries off the scoreboard.
Frederick, who scored his 100th career goal as a sophomore in Monday’s win over Salmon River, scored four goals against the Larries and Hewko tallied two goals with one assist. Brady Bullock tallied one goal with one assist, Dylan Irvine assisted on two goals and Nate Irvine added an assist.
Josh Allen and Zach Strowser each scored twice for SLC which received 13 saves from Ashton Adams. Charlie Dow tallied one goal with on assist and Xavier Shattuck added an assist.
Abby Guasconi scored two goals for OFA and Jaedyn Award and Mia Jeneault each tallied one.
