OFA’s Tegan Frederick breaks upfield after winning a faceoff in the regional semi-final win over Chenango Forks. Dave Shea/The Journal.

ENDICOTT — The history-making season of the OFA Boys Lacrosse team evolved on to the next level on Tuesday night in dramatic fashion. Recording their program’s first ever state tournament win the Blue Devils, coached by Andrew Roddy and Jack Manke, staged a last ditch comeback to outscore Section 4 champion Chenango Forks 13-12 in a regional semi-final game played at Ty Cobb Stadium of Union-Endicott Central School.

The Blue Devils will look to make more history on Saturday at 3 p.m. at West Genesee Central School facing Section 3 Champion Marcellus (16-3) which advanced past General Brown 16-11 on Wednesday. Marcellus, the second seed in Section 3, enters the game ranked fourth in the NYS Class D Poll and OFA stands 17th.

