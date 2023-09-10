POTSDAM — Three players noted three-goal hat tricks as OFA scored an 11-1 win over Potsdam to post a 3-0 start to its NAC Central Boys Soccer Season.
“Everybody played well today, we are starting to come together and do a lot of the things we work on in practice. Overall it was a solid team effort and we are happy with the results. There’s still a lot of room for growth and improvement, but we’re going to keep working hard to get to where we want to be,” said OFA Coach Matt Sholette who is assisted by his brother Nick Sholette.
