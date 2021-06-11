The 2021-2022 fall sports season online registration/sign-ups at Ogdensburg Free Academy are now open and will close Sept. 1. It is very important that parents register/sign-up children during this time frame. Any student-athlete entering grades 7-12, who wishes to participate on an athletic team this coming sports season, is invited to register.
The first day of practice for varsity and JV teams is Aug. 23 and Modified teams will begin on Aug. 30.
The sports/levels offered in the fall are: Varsity cheerleading, boys and girls cross country at varsity and modified, varsity jv and modified football, varsity jv and modified boys and girls soccer, varsity and modified girls swimming, varsity jv and modified girls volleyball.
