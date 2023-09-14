STAR LAKE - Things didn’t start well for the OFA Girls Volleyball team in Wednesday night’s NAC West Volleyball match at Clifton-Fine.
But they got better and better as the Blue Devils rode a progression of fundamental execution to post a 15-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-15 victory and third straight divisional win.
The Lady Devils girls soccer team was unable to slow down a fast starting Massena which continued its high scoring Central Divisions in a 7-0 decision.
“We started poorly and then settled down. The girls really played well together. The stats showed that things were spread out and distributed very well,” said OFA Coach Sue McLean.
“It was a great team win.
Zoee Williams led the way at the service line scoring 19 points wit four aces, 4 kills and 7 digs, Kaylee Kline delivered a team-high 7 kills with an assist, Clara Cole dished out assist honors with six complemented by 3 points, 2 assists, 2 digs and 1 kill and Cadey Cole came through with 12 points, 3 aces, 5 assists and 1 dig.
Other contributions were: Julia Kelso with 6 points, 1 aces, 4 kills and 1 block; Brooke Barr with 6 points, 1 ace, 6 digs and 2 kills; Tava Colburn with 3 points, 1 ace and 1 dig, Abby Williams with 3 points and 3 aces and Samara Santos with 2 kills and 1 block.
M-W wins: Madrid-Waddington gained a second straight win sweeping past Gouverneur 3-0.
Canton 3 - Potsdam 2: In a match staged on Tuesday Canton prevailed over Potsdam 25-6, 14-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-6 led by Josie Gabriel with 11 kills, 8 points and 1 ace; Emma Logan with 3 kils, 8 assists, 9 points and 5 aces; Haley Perrin with 5 kils, 13 points and 3 aces and Laurel Whittier with 14 points, 4 aces and 9 assists.
Massena 7 - OFA 0: The Lady Devils were unable to contain the high-scoring Raider offense led by Joey Phillips and Izzie Laughlin with two goals and one assist apiece. OFA Coach Dakota Brady cited Meriam Skamperle for strong play in the midfield and Julia Ives for making a lot of good saves.
