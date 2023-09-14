Stock photo Livonia took care of Le Roy in four sets on Wednesday night.

STAR LAKE - Things didn’t start well for the OFA Girls Volleyball team in Wednesday night’s NAC West Volleyball match at Clifton-Fine.

But they got better and better as the Blue Devils rode a progression of fundamental execution to post a 15-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-15 victory and third straight divisional win.

