The OFA Boys Athletics program noted a stellar day at home venues on Monday.
The OFA golfers remained unbeaten with a 202-236 win over Norwood-Norfolk.
A late season baseball surge produced a third straight win behind a third straight complete game pitching effort in a 6-4 win over Gouverneur.
The lacrosse team generated season best numbers on Senior Night handing Salmon River its second loss of the season in a 15-10 victory.
The OFA Girls Softball team also noted Senior Night but couldn’t match a flying start by Gouverner which gained a 15-2 win.
GOLF
The OFA Golfers continued to perform as a unit in a 202-236 win over Norwood-Norfolk led by Ethan Bouchard with a medalist 36 and Michael Myers with a 37. Jacob Chapman, Nate Woods and Andrew Doser came in at 41, 43 and 45 and Rocco Testani led the alternates with a 50.
“The guys played well and stepped it up without Jack Mills who was sick,” said OFA Coach Mark Henry.
Kaden Irish and Ace Jenkins led N-N with rounds of 45 and 47.
Canton also stayed undefeated on the season downing Colton-Pierrepont 214-312 led by Sam Sieminski at 38, Ryan Jones at 40 and John O’Neil at 43.
BASEBALL
OFA 6 - Gouverneur 4: Following up a championship at the Jim Pinkerton Memorial Wooden Bat Tournament on Saturday, the Blue Devils recorded their third straight win and posted a third NAC Central win of the season to vault into contention for a third seed in the Section 10 Class B Tournament.
The contest was the final regular season game for twin seniors Alex and Ryan Mitchell who were honored in a Senior Day ceremony in a Friday home game with Malone.
Seth Sholette struck out 10 and fanned the side in the top of the seventh inning matching complete games with Gouverneur’s Holden Stowell.
Alex Mitchell stroked three singles and stole four bases leading an OFA offense which optimistically produced a 5-0 lead and catcher Dylan Sovie threw out a potential tying run at thirdbase in the fifth inning.
Sovie and Collin Brenno doubled and Cam Griffith singled.
“We still have to clean up our defense some but we are playing so much better now that our pitchers are pounding the strike zone. Seth Sholette threw a great game today,” said OFA Coach Brooks Brenno.
“We were aggressive on the bases and we are going to keep doing that.”
Ashton Bowman belted a long double into fierce wind to deep centerfield for Gouverneur and Turner Sochia and Koby Steorts both singled twice.
LACROSSE
OFA 15 - Salmon River 10: The Blue Devils scored five go-ahead goals taking a 6-4 halftime lead and staged a quick answer to Salmon River taking its only game at 7-6 in the third quarter. The end result was presenting Coach Andrew Roddy with his first win against Salmon River.
The Devils opened leads of 13-9 and 14-10 with 9:10 and 4:13 to play on rifle shots by Theordore Hewko off assists from Tegan Frederick and Aiden O’Neill.
Frederick (5 goals) opened the fourth quarter scoring with his 100th career goal as a sophomore on a Senior Night where Dylan Irvine, Landin McDonald and Alex Worden were honored. Worden made four his 13 saves in the fourth quarter where OFA ourscored SR 4-1.
“They were missing one of their star attackers but this was just a very impressive performance by our guys. We connected on offense, our defense was good, everyone stayed with their men and Alex Worden was tough again in goal,” said Coach Roddy who will guide his team to St. Lawrence Central for its regular season finale and then into the Section 10 Tournament.
Monday’s win gave OFA an 11-4 record and dropped Salmon River to 12-2 behind 13-2 Massena. Potsdam and Canton follow with 10-5 and 9-5 marks.
“I think any of the top five teams could win the playoffs. In the matchups any of the teams if they come in totally focused can win,” added Coach Roddy.
“We showed what we can do tonight. A lot of people have stepped us for us this season.”
The Devils finished with some high octane offensive stats. Theodore Hewko (1 assist) and Frederick each scored five goals. Aiden O’Neil delivered two goals and seven assists in what was most likely the most productive outing by a freshman in program history. Dylan Irvine passed out six assists and Ty Jacobs, Brady Bullock (1 assist) and Nate Irvine each tallied one goal.
Sebastian Laughlin led Salmon River with four goals and other contributions came from: Mason Cree (1 goal, 1 assist), Alexander Delorme (2 goals, 1 assist), Taharihwekohe Lazore (2 assists), Carsten Mitchell (1-0) and Ethan Seymour (1-0).
Quentin Phillips made nine saves in goal.
SOFTBALL
Gouverneur 15 - OFA 2: The 9-3 Wildcats never let the Blue Devils draw an emotional momentum on Senior Day striking for eight runs in the first two innings. Lady Devil seniors Quinn Crosson, Myah Myers, Abby Raven and Jorja Williams were honored before the game.
Leah Canell drilled a double and three singles, Rylyn Martin-McIntrye doubled and singled and Chloe Smith stroked two singles.
Zoee Williams and Delia Hooper doubled for OFA and Brooke Barr, Abby Raven, Katherine Barkley Emma Regan and Chloe Best all stroked singles.
