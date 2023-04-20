OFA and Salmon River matched up on the opening day of NAC Central Division Baseball and Softball on a Tuesday where the weather felt more like Winter than Spring.
The home team controlled both games as the OFA recorded a 22-11 softball win and Salmon River dictated the baseball action 17-2 in five innings.
Both OFA coaches had similar comments after guiding their first varsity games.
“We won, but definitely we have a lot of things to work on defensively,” said OFA Softball Coach Tony Williams.
“It was a cold one, we had some opening game jitters but we didn’t make many huge mistakes. We know what we have to work on such as hitting,” said Baseball Coach Brooks Brenno.
“We only got outside once before Spring Break.”
OFA 22 - SR 11: The Blue Devils opened a 9-0 lead in the second inning but needed to answer spirited comeback efforts by the Shamrocks who featured five freshmen and one seventh grader in their starting lineup.
Zoee Williams pitched a complete game for the Devils and rapped a double and a single in a winning offense which also featured Myah Myers (2 singles), Brooke Barr (2 singles), Katherine Barkley (3 singles) and Chloe Best all scoring three runs.
Quinn Crossen doubled and Meredith Reagen and Jorja Williams both added singles. Kamry Thompson rapped a double and three singles and Danielle Benway and Mylee Lazore both drilled a double and two singles.
Canton 11 - Massena 2: Ava Hoy went 3-for-3, including a triple, and struck out eight in four innings of relief for the Golden Bears. Courtney Peters and Sydnee Francis each picked up two hits for Canton. Noelani Wilson struck out 12 for the Red Raiders.
Salmon River 17 - OFA 2: Caiden Cartier struck out nine in a two-hitter and went 2-for-3 to lead the Shamrocks past the Blue Devils. Chase Lewis also went 2-for-3 for the Shamrocks who returned last year’s NAC Central Championship team intact.
Tyler Sovie and Alex Mitchell singled in the fifth inning for the two OFA hits.
Canton 3 - Massena 1: David Zuhlsdorf threw a three-hitter and struck out 12 to lead Canton. Nate Romano went 3-for-4 for the Golden Bears and Erich Zuhlsdorf doubled. Chris Marasco lined two hits, including a double, for Massena.
