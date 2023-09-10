POTSDAM — In just their second match of the NAC Volleyball season, the OFA Lady Blue Devils faced a must win as they visited Potsdam on Friday night.
The sense or urgency was evident according to Coach Sue McLean after the Devils rallied for 25-15, 16-25, 23-25, 25-20, 16-14 roller coaster ride victory and a rebound win from a season-opening loss to Salmon River.
Both matches were NAC West Division affairs between Section 10 Class B rivals,
Teammate Kadence Thorton, who sat our the match with an injury, supplied the word of the day saying the win was founded on “grit”.
“Kadence always comes up with the word of the day and she was right on. The girls really showed grit especially in the fifth game and showed a lot of spirit working together. In the fifth game we only play to 15 and Potsdam took a 3-0 lead and held the lead right to the very end when we came back from a 14-13 lead,” said Coach McLean.
“This win was so important because Potsdam and Salmon River are both Class B teams like us. We had a great start winning the first set, struggled in set two and then lost a back and forth set four.”
The Devils gained a life-giving side-out to deny Potsdam the game point and tied the score at 14-14 and Julia Kelso went to the line and served the lead and game points.
“We moved much better and stayed very positive all night.” said Coach McLean.
“In game five we used a lineup we hadn’t even practiced with. Julia Kelso went to middle hitter and Tava Colburn went to outside hitter and it worked well.”
