POTSDAM — In just their second match of the NAC Volleyball season, the OFA Lady Blue Devils faced a must win as they visited Potsdam on Friday night.

The sense or urgency was evident according to Coach Sue McLean after the Devils rallied for 25-15, 16-25, 23-25, 25-20, 16-14 roller coaster ride victory and a rebound win from a season-opening loss to Salmon River.

