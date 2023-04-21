The home team held serve as OFA and Potsdam met in three different Northern Conference sports on Thursday.
OFA posted a 16-1 softball win while action in Potsdam produced an 8-2 baseball win and a 15-9 girls lacrosse triumph.
GIRLS SOFTBALL
OFA 16 - Potsdam 1: Katherine Barkley struck out seven and allowed just one hit in the contest which ended in the fifth inning when the Blue Devils (2-0) scored eight times.
“We had a nice win today. Katherine Barkley pitched well and now we know Katherine and Zoee (Williams) as a combination ready to go.” said OFA Coach Tony Williams.
“We showed good patience at the plate and came up with timely hits.”
Brooke Barr lined a long triple to the fence and singled, Delia Hooper singled twice and made a running catch in leftfield to end a Potsdam threat , Abby Raven stroked two singles and Myah Myers singled and scored three runs.
Katherine Barkley and Chloe Best added singles.
Ana-Marie Gasliano singled for the lone Potsdam hit.
BASEBALL
Potsdam 8 - OFA 2: The Stoners capitalized on three errors to score five runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth after being held scoreless through the first four innings by Devil starter Seth Sholette.
Sholette struck out five and walked three and allowed just three earned runs while Potsdam’s Adam Cook crafted a tidy five hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks and allowed just one earned run.
Graham Rozler singled in both the fifth and sixth innings for the Stoners, Charlie Rossner singled in two runs and Pat Kelly and John Duffy each scored in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Nicoli Ramsdell singled twice for OFA, Lucca LaBella stroked an RBI single and Alex Mitchell and Seth Sholette both singled.
GIRLS LACROSSE
The Sandstoners scored two man-up goals to break a tie shortly before the half and pulled away in the second half where OFA played a man down for the final seven minutes.
Emma Fields tallied six goals with four assists as the focal point in the Potsdam offense which also featured three goals from Emerson Kennedy, four goals from Keegan McGahereau and single goals from Daley Duffy and Saif Teagan.
“Penalties just killed us. If we could have cut out our penalties it could have been a much different game. To me the game was closer than the score,” said OFA Coach Matt Curatolo.
“Potsdam’s Emerson Fields is just outstanding and when we were a man down she was just cruising through the space. Molly Guasconi played well in goal. She is just a freshman and has very good potential.”
Jaedyn Award and Mia Jeneault each delivered two goals and two assists for OFA and Ella Ramsdell also scored twice. Single goals came from: Abby Guasconi, Madison Miller and Hannah Costello. Molly Guasconi stopped 19 shots in the OFA goal.
