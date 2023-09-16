A three-match week offered a major opportunity and a major challenge for the OFA Girls Volleyball team.
The Blue Devils seized the opportunity and met the challenge defeating Gouverneur for a 3-0 week, a four-match win streak and a 4-0 NAC West record on Friday.
Gouverneur made the challenge even stiffer in a five-set match where OFA prevailed 16-25, 25-14, 25-23, 23-25 and 16-7.
“We had some lapses, we dropped the first game 16-25 and Gouverneur forced a fifth set by winning the fourth set 25-23,” said OFA Coach Sue McLean.
“But we had a lot of great things happening and we jumped out to an 8-1 lead in set five where Cadey Cole served for seven straight points.”
Cole finished with a career high 22 points in the match with 10 assists, 6 digs and 3 kills and her sister Clara provided 14 assists, 3 kills, 6 points and 2 aces. Brooke Barr sparked the Devils serving for 11 straight points in the second set and finished with 14 points with 4 aces , a career high 15 kills and 3 digs and 1 ace.
“Brooke Barr had a great game and she really worked hard. Cadey and Clara Cole were all over the court assisting and Julia Kelso (6 kills, 3 digs, 2 assists) and Tava Colburn (2 kills, 2 digs, 3 points) really communicated well directing people around and helping out Zoee Williams (6 digs, 5 points, 3 assists, 1 kill). And Tava saved many, many balls,” said Coach McLean.
Samara Santos and Kaylee Kline delivered 4 and 2 kills and Abby Williams added 1.
Indian River also stayed unbeaten in the NAC West downing Madrid-Waddington 14-15, 25-23, 12-25, 20-25.
