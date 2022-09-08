Cadey Cole didn’t know it, but OFA Girls Volleyball Coach Sue McLean was down to her last bottle of water late in the fourth game of Wednesday’s NAC Girls Volleyball opener with Clifton-Fine.
But the junior setter looked like she sensed it as she calmly served for three straight points as the Devils gained a 25-20 win and 3-1 victory which featured a near triple double of 11 points, 9 aces and 10 kills with 2 blocks and a dig by senior middle hitter Abby Raven.
“This was a nice win for this group of girls. They have a great attitude, they respond to my coaching style very well. They are a great group to coach and tonight Abby Raven was really big for us. They couldn’t handle her in the middle.” said Coach McLean.
“Cadey Cole (3 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 2 aces, 5 assists) and her sister Clara (5 assists, 2 kills, 3 digs) just love to set the ball and they both had nice games tonight. They are the twin daughters of our assistant coach John Cole and it was pretty nice tonight that Clifton-Fine’s setters (Grace, Madelynn Southwick) are the daughters of Coach Matt Southwick. Grace Southwick is a nice player and produced a lot of their points.”
OFA’s sure-handed junior Julia Kelso (6 digs) led the scoring with 18 points with 7 aces which included the first eight points of the second game. Quinn Crosson tallied seven points, defensive ace Zoey Williams turned in a well-rounded effort with 5 points, 3 assists, 5 kills and 11 digs and Tava Colburn also supplied a strong defensive effort with 6 digs.
“Zoey Williams has never played middle hitter before but we needed to play there and she really rapped the ball well on the back line,” said Coach McLean.
Brooke Barr added four points with an ace and three digs and Kenzie Bucher tallied two kills.
OFA travels to Potsdam on Monday and hosts Madrid-Waddington next Thursday.
“We just kept grinding tonight and never stopped. We have to keep doing it because every team in our league is going to be tough,” said Coach McLean.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.