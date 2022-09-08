Cadey Cole didn’t know it, but OFA Girls Volleyball Coach Sue McLean was down to her last bottle of water late in the fourth game of Wednesday’s NAC Girls Volleyball opener with Clifton-Fine.

But the junior setter looked like she sensed it as she calmly served for three straight points as the Devils gained a 25-20 win and 3-1 victory which featured a near triple double of 11 points, 9 aces and 10 kills with 2 blocks and a dig by senior middle hitter Abby Raven.

