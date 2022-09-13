In a recent facebook post Sue McLean wrote “I want to be retired when I grow up.”
But the 38-year educator and 18-year varsity girls volleyball coach at Ogdensburg Free Academy is in no big hurry to grow up right now.
Throughout her adult life she has thought young, acted young and stayed young. As a representative of Lemongrass Spa, she is an advocate of a healthy, active lifestyle for women, and as a teacher and coach she encourages students to enjoy all aspects of their high school experience.
Her 2022 volleyball team has been helping her to stay young ever since the first practice when they came into the gym, reflecting the elation felt by athletes everywhere after shedding the masks and confinement of the COVID 19 Pandemic.
“Stepping into the gym in August to see actual faces to coach and no masks to hinder smiles and communication was a fantastic way to start the year,” McLean said.
The Devils opened NAC play by defeating a spirited and unrelenting challenge from Clifton-Fine in four sets ,27-25, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17.
“This is really a great group. They brought a special vibe with them. They have a great attitude, they hustle all of the time and they really respond to my style of coaching. They definitely help me feel young,” she said.
“And they really hang in there,” she added. “The day before our match with Clifton-Fine we had a horrible practice. But they hung in there and they kept grinding. In the match against Clifton-Fine they never stopped grinding.”
The Devils feature only three seniors in returning All-NAC middle hitter Abby Raven, fellow co-captain Kenzie Bucher and Quinn Crosson, but the trio delivered a major impact right from the start to lead the team’s efforts to improve from last year’s losing season.
“The seniors set the tone right away. They came in saying that things were going to be different this year,” McLean said. “This team has tremendous potential. We have a lot of youth this year and teams may dismiss a team who only has three seniors on it. Everyone knows where they fit it and what their job is.”
Raven set the tone for OFA’s opening win, producing a near triple-double with 11 points, 10 kills and nine digs and 2 blocks.
Another special experience for McLean will be coaching junior setters Cadey and Clara, who are the twin daughters of longtime OFA JV coach Jon Cole.
“It is so cool to be coaching Cadey and Clara. I have known them since they were born. They have been setting since they could walk and are all about team,” McLean said.
OFA will play in the West Division once again with Canton, Gouverneur, Madrid-Waddington, Potsdam and Clifton-Fine. The East Division is Brushton-Moira, Chateaugay, Malone, Massena, Salmon River and Tupper Lake.
OFA and Malone will once again match up in Class B in the Section 10 Tournament while Massena is the lone Class A team. Gouverneur, Canton, Potsdam and Salmon River form the Class C field and the Class D ranks includes Brushton-Moira, Chateaugay, Madrid-Waddington, Tupper Lake and Clifton-Fine.
