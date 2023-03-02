Two state-ranked NAC Division and Section 10 champions who have followed parallel paths of extreme excellence will cross pathes on Friday at 6 p.m. for the Overall Section 10 Girls Basketball Championship at SUNY Potsdam.
Undefeated NAC West Champion and number one state ranked Section 10 D Champion Hammond (17-0) controlled the second half of a Wednesday semi-final game against Class A Champion Malone, erased a 26-24 halftime deficit and pulled away from a to 54-39 victory.
Number eight state-ranked NAC Central Division and Section 10 Class B Champion Gouverneur (22-1) opened a 13-7 lead after one quarter and turned back a series of Canton comebacks before pulling away from a 42-38 lead to a 51-43 victory in the final 3:30.
“Hammond has everthing so we have play tough defense and make shots. Tonight we didn’t hit our shots in the first half but we hit them in the second,” said Gouverneur Coach Sean Devlin.
In between games the All Northern Conference Awards were presented with Hammond’s skilled junior center Landree Kenyon honored as the NAC West Division MVP and Gouverneur’s old school junior point guard Chloe Smith was honored as the NAC Central Co-MVP with Canton center Ava Hoy. Madrid-Waddington’s NAC East Division MVP, senior lead guard Grace Plumley, received the Jan Reitz Award which is presented by the NNY Officials Board to the section’s Outstanding Girls Basketball player.
Kenyon, Hoy and St. Lawrence Central senior Rylee Daoust were recognized as finalists for the prestigious award which has been presented since 1983.
