Two state-ranked NAC Division and Section 10 champions who have followed parallel paths of extreme excellence will cross pathes on Friday at 6 p.m. for the Overall Section 10 Girls Basketball Championship at SUNY Potsdam.

Undefeated NAC West Champion and number one state ranked Section 10 D Champion Hammond (17-0) controlled the second half of a Wednesday semi-final game against Class A Champion Malone, erased a 26-24 halftime deficit and pulled away from a to 54-39 victory.

