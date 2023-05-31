CANTON — Heading into the bottom of the fifth inning it appeared that Lisbon Central was cruising toward a Section 10 Class D Baseball Championship in the 82 degree heat at St. Lawrence University’s Tom Fay Field.
Lisbon starter Isaac LaRock struck out six and allowed just two hits through for four innings and he also combined with Lucas Gravelin and Cooper Rutherford for seven hits at the plate. The Golden Knights also stole seven bases and capitalized on wild pitches taking a 6-0 lead over Parishville-Hopkinton.
But LaRock and reliever Cooper Rutherford ran into control problems in the fifth inning and the script of the game flipped. The top-seeded Panthers (16-1) used key hits to capitalize on four Lisbon errors and several wild pitches in the last three innings.
They rallied for six runs in the fifth and took a 9-7 lead in the bottom of the sixth and eventually pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the seventh for a 10-9 win.
In the mix of some wild sequences the Panthers retired the Knights in the sixth on a spectacular diving play Ryan Griffith at thirdbase and a running sliding catch in rightfield by Trent Griffith retired the Knights in the seventh with the score tied at 7-7.
Reliever Avery Zenger proved to be the beneficiary of the catch and the winning run in the bottom of the seventh when Julian Wentzel reached on an error, advanced to third on two wild pitches and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Jake Phippen was dropped.
“I didn’t care if it was a fastball or a curve I just wanted a ball in the zone to hit. When I hit it was excited and nervous at the same time,” said Phippen.
Zenger singled twice and drove in a run for the Panthers and starting pitcher Jon Snell, Jordan Snell, Nate Phippen and Trent Briggs all singled.
“Both teams really battled today. Both teams had some defensive problems but both got key plays and key hits,” said P-H Coach Jason Felix.
“This was just an amazing win and the guys are so happy. I asked Avery Zenger if he was ready to come in the seventh. He said he was ready so went with him.”
Cooper Rutherford lined three singles for Lisbon, Lucas Gravlin tripled and singled with two RBIs and Isaac LaRock drove in three runs with a double and a single. Isaiah White doubled and Armando Lazaro singled.
The Knights erased a 9-7 deficit in a top of the seventh inning where Armando Lazaro singled, Isaiah White was hit by a pitch and after a dropped flyball in the infield both scored on an errant pick off throw to thirdbase.
“All year this team succeeded by making the plays in the field. But today everything went just went bad at once. But we hit the ball and ran the bases well and had a great season,” said Lisbon Coach Dave Gravlin.
“We got the lead but they batted back. They got the lead and we battled back. You just have to credit Parishville-Hopkinton, they got the winning run to third with no outs in the seventh inning and it was just really difficult to stop them from scoring.”
The Class D Softball Championship game Edwards-Knox gained a repeat title with a 5-1 win over Chateaugay.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.