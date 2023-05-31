CANTON — Heading into the bottom of the fifth inning it appeared that Lisbon Central was cruising toward a Section 10 Class D Baseball Championship in the 82 degree heat at St. Lawrence University’s Tom Fay Field.

Lisbon starter Isaac LaRock struck out six and allowed just two hits through for four innings and he also combined with Lucas Gravelin and Cooper Rutherford for seven hits at the plate. The Golden Knights also stole seven bases and capitalized on wild pitches taking a 6-0 lead over Parishville-Hopkinton.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.