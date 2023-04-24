Pins Count and Grey’s Gun Shop finished as the champions of the Monday and Thursday Leagues at the Heuvelton Bowl.
A joint Bowling Banquet for the two leagues will be held on Thursday April 27th at the Heuvelton Fire Hall with a 6 p.m. Happy Hour and 6:30 p.m. meal.
The order of finish in the two leagues and top individual averages and games follows.
1st Place: Pins Count 67 ½ points
2nd Place: Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 66 Points
3rd Place: Shady Brook Farms 62 ½ Points
4th Place: Murdock’s Logging 62 ½ Points
5th Place: McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 61 ½ Points
6th Place: Agway Energy 57 Points
7th Place: Silver Leaf Diner 56 Points
8th Place: State Street Deli 47 Points
High Average: Mike Mills 215
High Game: Marc Murdock 299
High Series: James Phillips 744
Heuvelton Thursday League
1st Place: Grey’s Gun Shop 86 Points
2nd Place: JP Building Supply 67 Points
3rd Place: Family Wood Shop 66 Points
4th Place: AJ’s Septic 58 Points
5th Place: Silver Leaf Diner 57 Points
6th Place: Royal J. Acres 55 Points
7th Place: Heuvelton Fire 52 Points
8th Place: Heuvelton Lanes 39 Points
High Average: Mike Mills 204
High Game: Ron Mills and Tyler Brothers 278
High Series: Al Lamere and Larry Meadows 708
