MORRISTOWN — Gearing up for Friday’s home game against undefeated Lisbon, Harrisville posted an 11-2 win at Morristown in Wednesday’s NAC West Baseball action.
In a game played Wednesday Clifton-Fine turned back Hermon-DeKalb 12-11.
MORRISTOWN — Gearing up for Friday’s home game against undefeated Lisbon, Harrisville posted an 11-2 win at Morristown in Wednesday’s NAC West Baseball action.
In a game played Wednesday Clifton-Fine turned back Hermon-DeKalb 12-11.
Harrisville 11 - Morr 2: Joe Sheppard struck out nine pitching a two-hitter as the Pirates checked Morristown’s hopes for a third straight win. Sheppard also doubled in the contest where Tanner Sullivan rapped a double and two singles and Avery Chartrand scored three runs.
Nolan Sullivan singled twice and Mark Jenack added one safety.
Seth Witherhead and Nolan Gardner singled for the Morristown hits.
CF NIPS HD
STAR LAKE — Jack Brooker rapped a double, two singles and scored three runs including the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh inning as Clifton-Fine edged Hermon-DeKalb 12-11 on Tuesday.
Kadden Wisner delivered a double and three singles as the Eagles scored their first win of the season. Corey Chartrand tripled, doubled and singled and Perrault and Woods both singled twice in the game where H-D scored six runs in the top of the sixth to take a 12-11 lead.
Wood also made a key plate behind the plate to throw out a runner off thirdbase to end a bases loaded threat
Caleb Murcray and Sean Robinson each singled twice to lead H-D and Christian Guarino, Gavin Walwrath, Jeremey Carr, Owen Clifford and Carson Peacock stroked singles.
