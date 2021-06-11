HEUVELTON — Postseason baseball success can sometimes start and end with pitching.
Heuvelton Central Coach Dave Steele feels that pitching depth is major key for the Bulldogs reaching and competing at optimum level in Saturday’s Section 10 Class D Championship Game at OFA at 10 a.m. against Edwards-Knox.
The winner advances into the playoff for the Overall Section 10 title with the Class A, B and C Championships next week.
Top seeded Heuvelton cruised into the title game via a 19-9 win over Morristown on Thursday and will face third seeded Edwards-Knox in an All-NAC West title game. E-K shaded second seeded Tupper Lake 5-3 in the day’s other semi-final game. Heuvelton won both NAC West meetings with E-K.
“We are really in good shape we have all of our pitchers ready to go. Jed Crayford only pitched in two games in the regular season but he started today in the semi-finals and did a great job. Lucas Thornhill closed and even though we gave up some runs we kept our composure,” said Coach Steele.
“Matt Basford did a great job going behind the plate when Jed went to the mound and Jordan Sawyer had an outstanding day at the plate going five for five.”
Morristown advanced into Thursday’s semi-final game at Heuvelton by virtue of a 5-4 win at Parishville-Hopkinton on Tuesday.
HEUVETON VS E-K FINAL
After advancing in a 5-4 win at Parishville-Hopkinton on Tuesday Morristown enjoyed a strong start at Heuvelton scoring three runs in the first inning. Heuvelton answered with three in the first and took control with seven runs in the second inning.
Crayford pitched the first four innings to get the win and Lucas Thornhill closed in the fifth.
Jordan Sawyer stroked five straight hits and drove in two runs for HCS, Basford went 3/5 with two RBIs, Brandon Pray doubled and singled to drive in three runs and scored tree times.
Lucas Thornhill singled twice and Braeden Free, Jed Crayford and Adam Calton all added singles to the effort.
Simmons singled twice and drove in three runs for Morristown, Ethan Graveline stroked a two-run single, Cooper Bennett and Seth Witherhead singled and Kade Marshall added an RBI groundout.
ROCKETS WIN OVER P-H
Morristown earned a trip the semi-finals with a 5-4 win at Parishville-Hopkinton on Tuesday where they broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the sixth inning when Tristin Simmons tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Kade Marshall.
Simmons tripled and singled to drive in three runs and pitched the win for the Rockets and Ethan Gravelin singled twice. Cooper Bennett and MaCaulay Ritchie both delivered RBI singles and Wyatt Sullivan singled.
Caleb Knowles, Lawson Snell, Keith Hayes, Cade Yette and Cameron Taillon all singled for P-H.
COUGARS ADVANCE
E-K scored two decisive runs in the fifth as Kolby Barbarito and Cade Huckle provided singles that drove in runs. Barbarito, Huckle and Jared Lottie all had two hits, among the eight for the Cougars. For the Jacks (5-7), Griffin Sheeran rapped three hits and including a triple.
