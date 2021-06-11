Plattsburgh High answered a fast start by Heuvelton to gain a 13-4 win in NAC Girls Lacrosse action on Thursday.
The Bulldogs scored three goals in the first five minutes and PHS countered with a five-goal spurt. Robin Trombly led the Hornets with seven goals. Celine Juneau and Jillian Kain added a goal each. Avery Murphy and Emma LaFaver scored two goals each for Heuvelton. Sophia Brown stopped 14 shots for PHS while Alivia Bean made eight saves for HCS.
Canton 14 - Potsdam 4: Etta Coburn tallied eight goals to lead the Golden Bears. Haley Stevenson tallied two goals and dished an assist. Lindsey Filiatrault contributed two goals. For Potsdam, Kennedy Emerson netted two goals, while Sophie Compeau contributed a goal and an assist, and Ava Reynolds scored a goal.
SR 23 - Lake Placid 4: Joryan Adams’ four goals and four assists, with Paisley Cook also scoring four goals with two assists to lead Salmon River. For Lake Placid, Rylee Preston and Olivia Ferebee also scored two goals each.
