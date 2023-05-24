Livonia/Avon defeated Bishop Kearney on Wednesday night to improve to 2-2 on the season. File photo

POTSDAM - The OFA Girls Lacrosse team was denied an upset victory by Potsdam in the opening round of the Section 10 Girls Lacrosse Tournament on Monday.

The Devils took a 5-4 lead at half but the Lady Sandstoners surged back to a 12-7 win led by four goals from Kennedy Emerson, three goals and one assist by Emma Fields, one goal and three assists by Keegan McGoheran and one goal and one assist by Alexis Smith. Danielle Emerson added a single goal and Katherine Ewy made seven saves in goal.

