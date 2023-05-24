POTSDAM - The OFA Girls Lacrosse team was denied an upset victory by Potsdam in the opening round of the Section 10 Girls Lacrosse Tournament on Monday.
The Devils took a 5-4 lead at half but the Lady Sandstoners surged back to a 12-7 win led by four goals from Kennedy Emerson, three goals and one assist by Emma Fields, one goal and three assists by Keegan McGoheran and one goal and one assist by Alexis Smith. Danielle Emerson added a single goal and Katherine Ewy made seven saves in goal.
Hannah Costello and Taylor Pinkerton each scored two goals for OFA, Jaedyn Awan and Abby Guasconi each finished with one goal and one assist and Ella Ramsdell netted a goal back a solid 10-save goaltending effort by Molly Guasconi.
“We had a gameplan going in and we executed it very well in the first half. It is tough to keep good offensive teams down for long and they came out very aggressive in the second half and pulled away. I am proud of our effort tonight,” said OFA Coach Matt Curatolo.
“It was a tale of two halves. We were up 5-4 at the half but lost 12-7. We just ran out of steam and couldn’t handle their offensive talent.”
The postseason challenge to Potsdam followed up a strong effort in an 8-7 loss to Saranac Lake-Lake Placid.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.