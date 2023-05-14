POTSDAM - Ever since losing an early season game at OFA, the Potsdam boys lacrosse team has been slowly moving up the Northern Conference standings.
On Saturday the Sandstoners outscored the Blue Devils 4-0 in the fourth quarter to secure a 12-10 victory at SUNY Potsdam which left both teams with 10 wins on the season.
Ryan Rutley tallied five goals to lead Potsdam and Liam McCargar tallied three to lead the support of Bryan Dillon’s nine-save goaltending. Tyler Berkman tallied one goal with three assists, Devin Green scored twice and Tanner Race tallied a single goal.
Tegan Frederick scored five times for OFA and Dylan Irvine scored twice and passed out three assists. Aiden O’Neil delivered two goals and one assist, Nate Irvine added one goal and one assist and Alex Worden stopped seven shots in goal for OFA which hosts Salmon River on Monday night in a 7 p.m. start.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.