The 2021 VanDusen Memorial Track and Field Invitational and the Section 10 Championships will be held on Friday at 5 p.m. at OFA’s Steve Barlow Memorial Track-Field Complex. Qualifers were held last week so one race with one of two sectionals will be held in every race and the field events will feature one flight of competitors.
The qualifiers for Friday’s meet are listed below.
Event 1 Boys 3000 Meter Steeplechase (9)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
Section 1 Timed Finals
1 41 Fefee, Brayden 10 Huskeys NT
2 198 Hoover, Evan Sandstoners NT
3 202 Melman, Yacob Sandstoners NT
4 148 Simons, Matt 12 Flyers NT
5 149 Williamson, Jace 10 Flyers NT
6 214 Collins, Xavier 12 Salmon River NT
7 194 Dean, Finnegan Sandstoners NT
8 43 Griffin, Carson 12 Huskeys NT
9 52 Robistow, Ethan 12 Huskeys NT
Event 2 Girls 2000 Meter Steeplechase (15)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
Section 1 Timed Finals
1 154 McRoberts, Brianna 10 Blue Devils NT
2 84 Pandel, Emily 12 Yellow Jackets NT
3 186 Shatraw, Isabella 10 Sandstoners NT
4 24 Bannon, Avery 11 Huskeys NT
5 25 Chodat, Adeline 9 Huskeys NT
6 59 Griffith, Randi 10 Wildcats NT
7 87 White, Maddie Yellow Jackets NT
8 181 Hughes, Abigail 12 Sandstoners NT
Section 2 Timed Finals
1 157 Murray, Emma 10 Blue Devils NT
2 127 Hewey, Rachel Flyers NT
3 174 Andreescu, Stephanie 9 Sandstoners NT
4 36 Santamore, Jacklyn 12 Huskeys NT
5 128 Hopsicker, Paige Flyers NT
6 222 Bissonette, Hailey 11 Lumberjacks NT
7 123 Dinneen, Madelyn Flyers NT
Event 3 Boys 110 Meter Hurdles (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
Section 1 Timed Finals
1 199 Hughes, Theo Sandstoners 21.05
2 209 St. Andrews, Chris Sandstoners 19.88
3 106 DeShane, Ryan 11 Massena 17.68
4 44 Hall, Jordan 12 Huskeys 17.50
5 18 Schuckers, Christopher 12 Canton Central S 17.59
6 47 Langdon, Aiden 11 Huskeys 18.22
7 70 Martin, Gordon 12 Wildcats 19.97
8 163 Grewal, Manveer 11 Blue Devils 21.56
Event 4 Girls 100 Meter Hurdles (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
Section 1 Timed Finals
1 150 Kelly, Caitlin 11 Blue Devils 19.43
2 134 Wells, Emma Flyers 19.10
3 223 Ellis, Olivia 10 Lumberjacks 18.58
4 2 Craig, Claire 12 Canton Central S 17.61
5 83 Marcellus, Hailey 9 Yellow Jackets 18.21
6 151 LaBella, Mia 09 Blue Devils 19.04
7 78 Armstrong, Maddie 10 Yellow Jackets 19.25
8 133 Tebo, Kylie Flyers 19.53
Event 5 Boys 100 Meter Dash (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
Section 1 Timed Finals
1 9 Estabrooks, Nicholas 12 Canton Central S 12.24
2 115 Stone, Devin 12 Massena 12.09
3 140 Haas, Owen 12 Flyers 11.90
4 75 Thomas, Vincent 9 Wildcats 11.79
5 69 LaPierre, Noel 10 Wildcats 11.90
6 162 Goolden, Matthew 11 Blue Devils 11.95
7 137 Bullock, Hayden 12 Flyers 12.14
8 95 Stoner, Kyle 12 Yellow Jackets 12.27
Event 6 Girls 100 Meter Dash (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
Section 1 Timed Finals
1 35 Powers, JoAnne 10 Huskeys 14.19
2 122 Daniels, Sydney Flyers 14.00
3 184 Pecora, Luca 12 Sandstoners 13.53
4 80 Blair, Hailee 10 Yellow Jackets 13.40
5 58 Greenhill, Meadow 9 Wildcats 13.40
6 152 Lalone, Emma 11 Blue Devils 13.98
7 86 Tiernan, Laney 11 Yellow Jackets 14.11
8 63 Salisbury, Torie 11 Wildcats 14.22
Event 7 Boys 1600 Meter Run (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
Section 1 Timed Finals
1 53 Royal, Tye 12 Huskeys 4:34.02
2 193 Crocker, Skye Sandstoners 4:34.93
3 13 Lyndaker, Nicholas 11 Canton Central S 4:43.78
4 38 Chodat, Watson 10 Huskeys 4:50.69
5 10 Finley, Max 11 Canton Central S 5:01.81
6 218 Mitchell, Gunner 8 Salmon River 5:05.12
7 73 Siebels, Cole 11 Wildcats 5:05.69
8 139 Fiacco, Dominic 9 Flyers NT
Event 8 Girls 1500 Meter Run (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
Section 1 Timed Finals
1 123 Dinneen, Madelyn Flyers 4:47.73
2 119 Colbert, Sharon Flyers 5:00.00
3 60 Griffith, Rikki 10 Wildcats 5:23.80
4 61 Impaglia, Ella 11 Wildcats 5:27.00
5 186 Shatraw, Isabella 10 Sandstoners 5:27.09
6 188 Vaccaro, Izzy 11 Sandstoners 5:31.99
7 212 Oakes, Krissy 10 Salmon River 5:36.07
8 37 Stone, Cameran 11 Huskeys 5:41.40
Event 9 Boys 400 Meter Hurdles (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
Section 1 Timed Finals
1 198 Hoover, Evan Sandstoners 1:10.03
2 111 Jacobs, Shakoronhioke:wen 12 Massena 1:08.57
3 44 Hall, Jordan 12 Huskeys 1:04.35
4 18 Schuckers, Christopher 12 Canton Central S 1:03.69
5 162 Goolden, Matthew 11 Blue Devils 1:04.06
6 209 St. Andrews, Chris Sandstoners 1:05.15
7 70 Martin, Gordon 12 Wildcats 1:08.80
8 47 Langdon, Aiden 11 Huskeys 1:13.13
Event 10 Girls 400 Meter Hurdles (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
Section 1 Timed Finals
1 21 Benzel, Karina Clifton Fine Cen 1:18.54
2 83 Marcellus, Hailey 9 Yellow Jackets 1:14.50
3 119 Colbert, Sharon Flyers 1:12.30
4 184 Pecora, Luca 12 Sandstoners 1:11.25
5 186 Shatraw, Isabella 10 Sandstoners 1:11.51
6 127 Hewey, Rachel Flyers 1:14.31
7 59 Griffith, Randi 10 Wildcats 1:17.42
8 223 Ellis, Olivia 10 Lumberjacks 1:18.87
Event 11 Boys 800 Meter Run (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
Section 1 Timed Finals
1 94 Shannon, Sean 12 Yellow Jackets 2:01.44
2 193 Crocker, Skye Sandstoners 2:05.21
3 10 Finley, Max 11 Canton Central S 2:06.07
4 11 Gendebien, Miles 11 Canton Central S 2:08.33
5 140 Haas, Owen 12 Flyers 2:08.59
6 53 Royal, Tye 12 Huskeys 2:09.05
7 50 Perry, Dylan 12 Huskeys 2:10.33
8 192 Crocker, Dan Sandstoners 2:13.83
Event 12 Girls 800 Meter Run (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
Section 1 Timed Finals
1 123 Dinneen, Madelyn Flyers 2:27.75
2 119 Colbert, Sharon Flyers 2:35.91
3 34 Poirier, Bethany 12 Huskeys 2:42.13
4 60 Griffith, Rikki 10 Wildcats 2:42.83
5 5 McDonough, Grace 10 Canton Central S 2:43.36
6 1 Bessette, Julia 11 Canton Central S 2:43.37
7 188 Vaccaro, Izzy 11 Sandstoners 2:45.30
8 185 Plague, Lily 12 Sandstoners 2:48.49
Event 13 Boys 400 Meter Dash (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
Section 1 Timed Finals
1 164 Jackson, London 12 Blue Devils 59.56
2 8 Downs, Christopher 11 Canton Central S 57.01
3 7 Bregg, Hayden 11 Canton Central S 54.86
4 197 Herrick, Ansen Sandstoners 53.20
5 22 Benzel, Aidan Clifton Fine Cen 54.56
6 114 Richards, John 12 Massena 56.79
7 49 Oddey, Nicholas 12 Huskeys 57.25
8 115 Stone, Devin 12 Massena NT
Event 14 Girls 400 Meter Dash (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
Section 1 Timed Finals
1 78 Armstrong, Maddie 10 Yellow Jackets 1:08.86
2 178 Brosell, Emma 10 Sandstoners 1:07.98
3 31 Lilliock, Ava 8 Huskeys 1:06.37
4 123 Dinneen, Madelyn Flyers 1:02.81
5 176 Betrus, Lindy 9 Sandstoners 1:04.87
6 57 Bowman, Abigail 9 Wildcats 1:07.56
7 131 O’Brien, Madison Flyers 1:08.22
8 23 Ansari, Madison 12 Huskeys 1:08.87
Event 15 Boys 3200 Meter Run (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
Section 1 Timed Finals
1 13 Lyndaker, Nicholas 11 Canton Central S 10:11.80
2 50 Perry, Dylan 12 Huskeys 10:28.99
3 194 Dean, Finnegan Sandstoners 10:29.07
4 38 Chodat, Watson 10 Huskeys 10:39.41
5 215 Lazore, Cayde 10 Salmon River 11:01.93
6 10 Finley, Max 11 Canton Central S 11:02.01
7 135 Bradley, Lance 10 Flyers 11:25.60
8 202 Melman, Yacob Sandstoners 11:32.88
Event 16 Girls 3000 Meter Run (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
Section 1 Timed Finals
1 119 Colbert, Sharon Flyers 10:45.00
2 212 Oakes, Krissy 10 Salmon River 12:38.45
3 37 Stone, Cameran 11 Huskeys 12:43.46
4 117 Ashley, Madyson Flyers 12:46.56
5 181 Hughes, Abigail 12 Sandstoners 12:56.00
6 211 Oakes, Jasmine 9 Salmon River 13:34.42
7 25 Chodat, Adeline 9 Huskeys 14:08.75
8 36 Santamore, Jacklyn 12 Huskeys NT
Event 17 Boys 200 Meter Dash (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
Section 1 Timed Finals
1 162 Goolden, Matthew 11 Blue Devils 25.29
2 75 Thomas, Vincent 9 Wildcats 25.02
3 137 Bullock, Hayden 12 Flyers 24.91
4 22 Benzel, Aidan Clifton Fine Cen 24.29
5 189 Besio, Harlee Sandstoners 24.50
6 69 LaPierre, Noel 10 Wildcats 24.98
7 104 Binion, Aaron 10 Massena 25.17
8 9 Estabrooks, Nicholas 12 Canton Central S 25.48
Event 18 Girls 200 Meter Dash (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
Section 1 Timed Finals
1 152 Lalone, Emma 11 Blue Devils 29.39
2 63 Salisbury, Torie 11 Wildcats 28.77
3 81 Burns, Lindsey 11 Yellow Jackets 28.44
4 58 Greenhill, Meadow 9 Wildcats 28.03
5 80 Blair, Hailee 10 Yellow Jackets 28.40
6 176 Betrus, Lindy 9 Sandstoners 28.69
7 35 Powers, JoAnne 10 Huskeys 29.12
8 179 Grainger, Aliena 9 Sandstoners 29.62
Event 19 Boys 4x800 Meter Relay (8)
===============================================================================
School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
Section 1 Timed Finals
1 Franklin Academy ‘A’ 8:48.80
1) -38 Chodat, Watson 10 2) -41 Fefee, Brayden 10
3) -50 Perry, Dylan 12 4) -53 Royal, Tye 12
2 Potsdam ‘A’ 8:52.50
1) -192 Crocker, Dan 2) -193 Crocker, Skye
3) -194 Dean, Finnegan 4) -202 Melman, Yacob
3 Canton Central School ‘A’ 10:00.90
1) -7 Bregg, Hayden 11 2) -10 Finley, Max 11
3) -11 Gendebien, Miles 11 4) -13 Lyndaker, Nicholas 11
4 Massena ‘A’ 10:12.90
1) -103 Becht, Chase 10 2) -107 Dobbins, Logan 11
3) -109 Foster, Evan 9 4) -113 Lucey, Ty 10
5 Gouverneur Central School ‘A’ 11:06.00
1) -67 Fitzgerald, Ethan 10 2) -77 Wells, Kolby 12
3) -74 Simmons, Gunner 9 4) -73 Siebels, Cole 11
6 Ogdensburg Free Academy ‘A’ 11:10.10
1) -167 LaMay, Gavin 12 2) -169 McRoberts, Connor 12
3) -171 Polniak, Landon 09 4) -173 Switzer, Ben 10
7 Norwood-Norfolk ‘A’ NT
1) -135 Bradley, Lance 10 2) -136 Bradley, Logan 9
3) -138 Fiacco, Anthony 10 4) -139 Fiacco, Dominic 9
8 Madrid - Waddington Central ‘A’ NT
1) -90 Cafarella, Thomas 12 2) -92 Hill, Graham 11
3) -93 Putman, Aaron 9 4) -96 White, Joey 10
Event 20 Girls 4x800 Meter Relay (6)
===============================================================================
School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
Section 1 Timed Finals
1 Gouverneur Central School ‘A’ 10:43.00
1) -59 Griffith, Randi 10 2) -61 Impaglia, Ella 11
3) -60 Griffith, Rikki 10 4) -57 Bowman, Abigail 9
2 Norwood-Norfolk ‘A’ 11:14.00
1) -127 Hewey, Rachel 2) -117 Ashley, Madyson
3) -132 Sweet, Lauren 4) -118 Carista, Madison
3 Madrid - Waddington Central ‘A’ 11:27.70
1) -84 Pandel, Emily 12 2) -85 Putman, Kaitlyn 8
3) -86 Tiernan, Laney 11 4) -87 White, Maddie
4 Franklin Academy ‘A’ 11:31.30
1) -24 Bannon, Avery 11 2) -25 Chodat, Adeline 9
3) -26 Guerin, Estella 11 4) -31 Lilliock, Ava 8
5 Potsdam ‘A’ 11:32.06
1) -174 Andreescu, Stephanie 9 2) -181 Hughes, Abigail 12
3) -183 Lovely, Matty 11 4) -185 Plague, Lily 12
6 Tupper Lake ‘A’ 12:13.20
1) -222 Bissonette, Hailey 11 2) -226 LaDue, Ruby 11
3) -224 Foote, Emelia 4) -221 Becker, Rebecca 9
Event 21 Boys 4x100 Meter Relay (9)
===============================================================================
School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
Section 1 Timed Finals
3 Madrid - Waddington Central ‘A’ 51.90
1) -90 Cafarella, Thomas 12 2) -91 Cordwell, Sage 12
3) -92 Hill, Graham 11 4) -95 Stoner, Kyle 12
4 Massena ‘A’ 50.40
1) -104 Binion, Aaron 10 2) -105 Binion, Jacob 10
3) -108 Favreau, Shane 9 4) -110 Fregoe, Connor 10
5 Salmon River ‘A’ 51.80
1) -213 Benedict, Wyatt 10 2) -214 Collins, Xavier 12
3) -216 Leroux, Ty 9 4) -217 Mitchell, Carsten 10
6 Norwood-Norfolk ‘A’ NT
1) -137 Bullock, Hayden 12 2) -142 King, Ethan 10
3) -143 Larabee, Anthony 12 4) -144 Lashomb, Ryan 12
Section 2 Timed Finals
2 Potsdam ‘A’ 49.70
1) -189 Besio, Harlee 2) -191 Cardona, Landon
3) -200 Jukic, Drago 4) -204 Nelson, Kayden
3 Franklin Academy ‘A’ 48.80
1) -42 Garcia, Jonah 09 2) -44 Hall, Jordan 12
3) -45 Johnston, Ryan 12 4) -46 LaGrave, Trey 12
4 Ogdensburg Free Academy ‘A’ 48.56
1) -162 Goolden, Matthew 11 2) -163 Grewal, Manveer 11
3) -165 Joanette, Hunter 12 4) -166 LaBella, Trey 11
5 Canton Central School ‘A’ 48.77
1) -6 Bailey, James 10 2) -11 Gendebien, Miles 11
3) -14 Nelson-Fuse, Vincent 10 4) -17 Rosser, Daniel 11
6 Gouverneur Central School ‘A’ 48.80
1) -64 Baez Jr, Jonathan 12 2) -69 LaPierre, Noel 10
3) -75 Thomas, Vincent 9 4) -66 Ferrer, Terrell 12
Event 22 Girls 4x100 Meter Relay (6)
===============================================================================
School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
Section 1 Timed Finals
2 Potsdam ‘A’ 57.71
1) -175 Batich, Juliana 11 2) -178 Brosell, Emma 10
3) -179 Grainger, Aliena 9 4) -184 Pecora, Luca 12
3 Franklin Academy ‘A’ 57.20
1) -27 Hesseltine, Emma 11 2) -28 Lawrence, LuElla 11
3) -30 Lilliock, Alaska 10 4) -32 Perham, Emily 9
4 Madrid - Waddington Central ‘A’ 54.20
1) -80 Blair, Hailee 10 2) -81 Burns, Lindsey 11
3) -83 Marcellus, Hailey 9 4) -85 Putman, Kaitlyn 8
5 Norwood-Norfolk ‘A’ 57.10
1) -133 Tebo, Kylie 2) -122 Daniels, Sydney
3) -121 Daniels, Sadie 4) -132 Sweet, Lauren
6 Gouverneur Central School ‘A’ 57.40
1) -58 Greenhill, Meadow 9 2) -57 Bowman, Abigail 9
3) -55 Besaw, Cierra 11 4) -63 Salisbury, Torie 11
7 Ogdensburg Free Academy ‘A’ 58.00
1) -150 Kelly, Caitlin 11 2) -151 LaBella, Mia 09
3) -152 Lalone, Emma 11 4) -156 Mix, Kadence 10
Event 23 Boys 4x400 Meter Relay (9)
===============================================================================
School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
Section 1 Timed Finals
1 Canton Central School ‘A’ 3:47.80
1) -7 Bregg, Hayden 11 2) -8 Downs, Christopher 11
3) -11 Gendebien, Miles 11 4) -14 Nelson-Fuse, Vincent 10
2 Massena ‘A’ 3:50.50
1) -104 Binion, Aaron 10 2) -105 Binion, Jacob 10
3) -111 Jacobs, Shakoronhioke:wen 4) -113 Lucey, Ty 10
3 Potsdam ‘A’ 3:52.50
1) -191 Cardona, Landon 2) -192 Crocker, Dan
3) -193 Crocker, Skye 4) -205 Plague, Ethan
4 Franklin Academy ‘A’ 3:52.80
1) -38 Chodat, Watson 10 2) -40 Fakir, Noah 10
3) -44 Hall, Jordan 12 4) -49 Oddey, Nicholas 12
5 Madrid - Waddington Central ‘A’ 4:05.50
1) -90 Cafarella, Thomas 12 2) -92 Hill, Graham 11
3) -93 Putman, Aaron 9 4) -94 Shannon, Sean 12
6 Salmon River ‘A’ 4:10.90
1) -213 Benedict, Wyatt 10 2) -214 Collins, Xavier 12
3) -215 Lazore, Cayde 10 4) -216 Leroux, Ty 9
7 Ogdensburg Free Academy ‘A’ 4:15.00
1) -167 LaMay, Gavin 12 2) -164 Jackson, London 12
3) -165 Joanette, Hunter 12 4) -163 Grewal, Manveer 11
8 Gouverneur Central School ‘A’ 4:17.90
1) -67 Fitzgerald, Ethan 10 2) -73 Siebels, Cole 11
3) -68 Hayden, Jordan 12 4) -66 Ferrer, Terrell 12
9 Norwood-Norfolk ‘A’ NT
1) -137 Bullock, Hayden 12 2) -139 Fiacco, Dominic 9
3) -140 Haas, Owen 12 4) -144 Lashomb, Ryan 12
Event 24 Girls 4x400 Meter Relay (8)
===============================================================================
School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
Section 1 Timed Finals
1 Potsdam ‘A’ 4:30.00
1) -176 Betrus, Lindy 9 2) -178 Brosell, Emma 10
3) -179 Grainger, Aliena 9 4) -186 Shatraw, Isabella 10
2 Gouverneur Central School ‘A’ 4:32.48
1) -55 Besaw, Cierra 11 2) -57 Bowman, Abigail 9
3) -58 Greenhill, Meadow 9 4) -59 Griffith, Randi 10
3 Franklin Academy ‘A’ 4:39.80
1) -23 Ansari, Madison 12 2) -24 Bannon, Avery 11
3) -26 Guerin, Estella 11 4) -27 Hesseltine, Emma 11
4 Madrid - Waddington Central ‘A’ 4:50.23
1) -81 Burns, Lindsey 11 2) -82 Kitzman, Ella 10
3) -83 Marcellus, Hailey 9 4) -85 Putman, Kaitlyn 8
5 Norwood-Norfolk ‘A’ 4:51.00
1) -127 Hewey, Rachel 2) -133 Tebo, Kylie
3) -131 O’Brien, Madison 4) -121 Daniels, Sadie
6 Ogdensburg Free Academy ‘A’ 5:03.95
1) -150 Kelly, Caitlin 11 2) -151 LaBella, Mia 09
3) -152 Lalone, Emma 11 4) -154 McRoberts, Brianna 10
7 Tupper Lake ‘A’ 5:06.30
1) -223 Ellis, Olivia 10 2) -226 LaDue, Ruby 11
3) -224 Foote, Emelia 4) -227 Meade, Livia 9
8 Massena ‘A’ NT
1) -97 Boyce, Hailey 10 2) -98 McMilian, Jadelyn 10
3) -99 McSurdy, Mya 11 4) -100 Morrell, Olivia 12
Event 25 Boys Long Jump (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Mark Finals
===============================================================================
Flight 1 Finals
1 146 Reed, Clayton 12 Flyers 16-06.00
2 106 DeShane, Ryan 11 Massena 17-02.25
3 95 Stoner, Kyle 12 Yellow Jackets 17-04.00
4 205 Plague, Ethan Sandstoners 17-06.50
5 22 Benzel, Aidan Clifton Fine Cen 17-07.50
6 45 Johnston, Ryan 12 Huskeys 17-08.50
7 20 VanBrocklin, Zachary 11 Canton Central S 17-11.00
8 197 Herrick, Ansen Sandstoners 19-10.25
Event 26 Girls Long Jump (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Mark Finals
===============================================================================
Flight 1 Finals
1 3 Gabriel, Josie 9 Canton Central S 12-06.00
2 187 Towne, Keely 12 Sandstoners 12-06.00
3 150 Kelly, Caitlin 11 Blue Devils 13-11.00
4 2 Craig, Claire 12 Canton Central S 13-11.50
5 27 Hesseltine, Emma 11 Huskeys 13-11.75
6 78 Armstrong, Maddie 10 Yellow Jackets 14-01.00
7 63 Salisbury, Torie 11 Wildcats 14-06.00
8 80 Blair, Hailee 10 Yellow Jackets 15-09.00
Event 27 Boys Triple Jump (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Mark Finals
===============================================================================
Flight 1 Finals
1 47 Langdon, Aiden 11 Huskeys ND
2 205 Plague, Ethan Sandstoners 36-11.00
3 106 DeShane, Ryan 11 Massena 37-05.75
4 146 Reed, Clayton 12 Flyers 38-03.00
5 8 Downs, Christopher 11 Canton Central S 38-08.00
6 45 Johnston, Ryan 12 Huskeys 39-01.00
7 140 Haas, Owen 12 Flyers 39-07.00
8 197 Herrick, Ansen Sandstoners 39-11.00
Event 28 Girls Triple Jump (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Mark Finals
===============================================================================
Flight 1 Finals
1 82 Kitzman, Ella 10 Yellow Jackets 28-06.00
2 4 Hines, Caroline 11 Canton Central S 28-08.00
3 26 Guerin, Estella 11 Huskeys 28-08.00
4 178 Brosell, Emma 10 Sandstoners 29-10.00
5 134 Wells, Emma Flyers 30-03.00
6 176 Betrus, Lindy 9 Sandstoners 31-00.00
7 81 Burns, Lindsey 11 Yellow Jackets 31-02.00
8 184 Pecora, Luca 12 Sandstoners 33-09.50
Event 29 Boys High Jump (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Mark Finals
===============================================================================
Flight 1 Finals
1 106 DeShane, Ryan 11 Massena 5-04.00
2 205 Plague, Ethan Sandstoners 5-04.00
3 200 Jukic, Drago Sandstoners 5-06.00
4 144 Lashomb, Ryan 12 Flyers 5-06.00
5 8 Downs, Christopher 11 Canton Central S 5-06.00
6 18 Schuckers, Christopher 12 Canton Central S 5-06.00
7 146 Reed, Clayton 12 Flyers 5-06.00
8 190 Bullwinkel, Simon Sandstoners 5-06.00
Event 30 Girls High Jump (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Mark Finals
===============================================================================
Flight 1 Finals
1 134 Wells, Emma Flyers 4-02.00
2 155 Merrill, Olivia 10 Blue Devils 4-04.00
3 101 Paige, Kailee 11 Massena 4-04.00
4 78 Armstrong, Maddie 10 Yellow Jackets 4-04.00
5 25 Chodat, Adeline 9 Huskeys 4-04.00
6 23 Ansari, Madison 12 Huskeys 4-06.00
7 82 Kitzman, Ella 10 Yellow Jackets 4-08.00
8 3 Gabriel, Josie 9 Canton Central S 4-08.00
Event 31 Boys Shot Put (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Mark Finals
===============================================================================
Flight 1 Finals
1 141 Jock, Cole 12 Flyers 32-01.00
2 6 Bailey, James 10 Canton Central S 32-01.25
3 72 Ordway, Alexander 9 Wildcats 32-10.50
4 189 Besio, Harlee Sandstoners 34-01.00
5 20 VanBrocklin, Zachary 11 Canton Central S 35-03.00
6 197 Herrick, Ansen Sandstoners 35-10.00
7 229 Savage, Nolan 11 Lumberjacks 36-04.00
8 91 Cordwell, Sage 12 Yellow Jackets 37-01.50
Event 32 Girls Shot Put (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Mark Finals
===============================================================================
Flight 1 Finals
1 210 Healy, Emily 12 Salmon River 24-00.50
2 62 Martin, Hailey 12 Wildcats 25-05.50
3 161 Valcour, Ava 10 Blue Devils 25-07.00
4 100 Morrell, Olivia 12 Massena 25-09.25
5 88 Zagrobelney, Pheobe 12 Yellow Jackets 26-04.00
6 177 Blanchard, Jessica 12 Sandstoners 27-09.00
7 23 Ansari, Madison 12 Huskeys 28-07.50
8 124 Elliott, Madelyn Flyers 28-09.00
Event 33 Boys Discus Throw (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Mark Finals
===============================================================================
Flight 1 Finals
1 145 Perry, Zachary 11 Flyers 81-04
2 104 Binion, Aaron 10 Massena 84-09
3 213 Benedict, Wyatt 10 Salmon River 85-03
4 141 Jock, Cole 12 Flyers 89-08
5 91 Cordwell, Sage 12 Yellow Jackets 90-07
6 15 Odetoyinbo, Ayomi 9 Canton Central S 92-04
7 229 Savage, Nolan 11 Lumberjacks 93-11
8 189 Besio, Harlee Sandstoners 94-09
Event 34 Girls Discus Throw (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Mark Finals
===============================================================================
Flight 1 Finals
1 161 Valcour, Ava 10 Blue Devils 69-09
2 130 Norman, Olivia Flyers 72-02
3 55 Besaw, Cierra 11 Wildcats 72-06
4 159 Ryan, Sloane 12 Blue Devils 74-02
5 100 Morrell, Olivia 12 Massena 75-01
6 88 Zagrobelney, Pheobe 12 Yellow Jackets 77-02
7 124 Elliott, Madelyn Flyers 80-04
8 85 Putman, Kaitlyn 8 Yellow Jackets 80-11
Event 35 Outdoor Pentathlon: -1 Girls 100 Meter Hurdles (7)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
Section 1 Timed Finals
2 79 Bailey, Destiny 10 Yellow Jackets NT
4 126 Hall, Anna Flyers NT
6 29 LeRoy, Elizabeth 9 Huskeys NT
Section 2 Timed Finals
2 125 Fetter, Kiera Flyers NT
4 182 Huntley, Olivia 12 Sandstoners NT
6 33 Pickering, Jordan 12 Huskeys NT
8 180 Hoover, Rose 10 Sandstoners NT
Event 36 Outdoor Pentathlon: -1 Boys 110 Meter Hurdles (8)
===============================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
Section 1 Timed Finals
2 39 Dumas, Simon 12 Huskeys NT
4 12 Ladouceur, Cooper 11 Canton Central S NT
6 168 Lemke, Ethan 10 Blue Devils NT
8 199 Hughes, Theo Sandstoners NT
Section 2 Timed Finals
2 195 DiMarco, Alden Sandstoners NT
4 16 Pfotenhauer, Samuel 12 Canton Central S NT
6 48 Martin, Nathan 12 Huskeys NT
8 170 Oakes, Landon 9 Blue Devils NT
