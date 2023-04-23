Mound gems abounded in all divisions in Friday’s NAC Girls Softball action.
In the Central Division Massena rebounded from loss to blank OFA 8-0 to prevent the Devils from scoring two wins in two days and Canton downed Malone 7-3.
Hammond (3-0) noted a 2-0 start in the West Division with a 14-2 win over Hermon-DeKalb while Heuvelton (1-1) rebounded from a loss to Hammond posting an 18-3 win over Lisbon in its home opener. Edwards-Knox checked Harrisville 8-1 in its season opener.
In the East Division Madrid-Waddington downed Colton-Pierrepont 18-3 to present Coach Megan Perrine with her first varsity win.
Massena 8 - OFA 0: Isabelle Wilson produced two hits and struck out 15 to lead Massena (1-2) in a two-hit shutout over OFA (2-1).
Ainsley Cromie tripled for the Red Raiders (1-2) who made the most of five hits against a solid pitching effort by OFA’s Zoee Williams.
“We allowed four unearned runs in the first inning and you just can’t do that. Their pitcher did a great job and never let us back in the game,” said OFA Coach Tony Williams.
“We just have to keep working at it. This could have been a much closer game.”
Wilson retired the first 10 and last 8 OFA batters.
Ainsley Cromie tripled for the winners and Emma Gushlaw doubled and caught three straight flyballs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Kristin Oliver added a single.
Myah Myers tripled and Katherine Barkley singled for the Blue Devils.
Canton 7 - Malone 3: Olivia Sero went 3-for-3, including a home run, to lead the Golden Bears. Hadley Alguire and Katie Metcalf both went 2-for-3 for Canton (3-1, 3-0) and Ava Hoy struck out 10.
Hammond 12 - H-D 2: Sydney Tanner struck out 12 to lead the Red Devils (3-0, 2-0) past Hermon-DeKalb (0-1) and Zoey Cunningham lined a triple and two singles for Hammond. Brooklyn Arquitt and Addy Graveline singled twice for and Issy Woodcock connected for a double and a single. Ava Howie and Karissa Donnelly each stroked singles.
“We played well and we only had one error, an overthrow to first which allowed the two runs. It was a team effort, 15 of our 19 players played,” said Hammond Coach Katina Dillon.
Amaya Stransky singled twice for H-D and Jayla and Aaliyah O’Donnell and Bailey Wright stroked singles.
Heuvelton 18 - Lisbon 3: Chasity Johnson (double, single), Alli Trathen (double, single) and Carley Simmons (triple, single) picked up two hits and Johnson combined with Cassidy Pray to limit Lisbon to five singles.
Lakan Martin doubled for Bulldogs (1-1) and Mikayla Ritchie, Cassidy Pray, Jailyn Lovely, Addison Havens and Hailee Jackson all singled.
“We worked hard at the plate, got on base and had some timely hits. Lily Spooner and Carley Simons were on base four times and scored four times. If we want to be successful we need that to happen,” said Heuvelton Assistant Coach Chris Showers.
“Chasity Johnson pitched very well today and Cassidy Pray was able to come in and gain valuable experience. We were able to get everyone at bats and that is huge. Our bench brought a lot of energy throughout the game which was capped off when freshman Hailee Jackson got her first varsity hit. That is what we love about this group. They never stop rooting for each other. Now we have to prepare for Canton on Wednesday and then Mudville on Saturday. That is always good competition.”
Adia Richards, Gabby Taylor, Rachel LaRock, Grace Smith and Gabby Richardson singled for Lisbon.
M-W 18 - C-P 3: Sophomore Kendall Thompson struck out 10 in a 3-hitter and blanked the Colts over the final six innings. Alaina Armstrong, Lacey Sullivan (2 doubles), Lillian Todd and Zoey French all picked up two hits for the Yellow Jackets (1-1) who made a decisive defensive reversal from an opening day loss.
Thompson and Melissa Martel added singles for M-W and C-P’s 3 hits came on a double by Abigail Smith and singles from Natalie Butterfield and Ashley Stone.
E-K 8 - Harrisville 1: Cadey Wheat struck out 15 in a one-hitter as the Cougars gained a season-opening win. Lily Lottie led the Cougars (1-0) with a double and two singles, Ryleigh Typhair tripled and Leanne Hall singled twice. Harrisville’s lone hit was a homerun by Avery Chartrand.
“We have a young team and we did a pretty good job against a very good E-K squad with a very strong pitcher. We are much improved over last year,” said Harrisville Coach Rick Chartrand.
Chateaugay 18 - N-N 3: Avery McDonald led Chateaugay pitching and hitting for the winners striking out for 11 rapping a grand slam homerun and a single.
