Comeback is a word associated with all sports.
The Madrid-Waddington Sports Hall of Fame showed that organizations can also enjoy a resurgence as it inducted its 2022 Class Aug. 5 at the school district’s John Dinneen Auditorium.
“We have been dormant for a few years and we are really excited to be back,” said Scott Shoen of the Hall of Fame Committee, “We have a stellar group on our committee and we have a great class. And to me what is most impressive is that all of these athletes were outstanding students.”
The Hall of Fame reorganized with a class that includes a gathering of all-time greats in school and Section 10 history.
Joining Shoen on the Hall of Fame Committee were: Adrienne Smith, Marsha Watson, Laurinda Stockwell, Justin Richards, Marica Oney, Nora Curley, Matt Daley and Board of Education Liaison Chris Pryce.
Gerhard (Gary) Tishler was inducted as a three-sport varsity coach who amassed over 1,000 career wins and impactful relations with students and student-athletes which far exceed that grand total. Tischler was also inducted with the 2003-4 Girls Basketball team who reached the New York State Class D Championship Game.
Athletes inducted rank among the best ever in all of the sports offered by the school and merger sports: Jeremy Boula (2004), Kevin Clark (2001), Nora Curley (2002), Ryan Hayes (2001), Lindsey Jaquith (2001), Shannon Kentner (2001), Justin Richards (2003) and Jodie Wilson (2002).
All were three-sport athletes and Nora Curley earned accolades in four.
The late Bob Jackson, who aided M-W athletes as high energy modified coach and as a youth sports coach and organizer, received the Marcia Oney Award from Marcia Oney.
IT’S TIME
Matt Daley introduced Coach Tischler with two words “It’s Time.”
Marcia Oney spoke in the same terms for the late Bob Jackson who was represented by a large family group.
“I was asked by a friend if Bob Jackson was going into the hall of fame this year and I was happy to say yes” she said.
Tischler took time to thank anyone he could think of who helped his monumental coaching and teaching career.
“Jim Rishe was my elementary physical education teacher at Potsdam and he offered me the coaching job. And I took it and I stayed here,” said Tischler.
And as they say the rest was history.
Tischler began his illustrious teaching and coaching career in the fall of 1980. As a varsity soccer, basketball and volleyball coach he led his teams to numerous Section 10 Championships as well as multiple state tournament appearances.
He spent his entire tenure at MWCS first and foremost as a teacher US History and Government and served as the district’s Athletics Director for 15 years.
As a girls basketball coach for 33 years he amassed a record of 480-228 to rank 16th in career wins in New York State. His teams won six regular season championships, seven Section 10 Championships and made two New York State Final Four appearances.
As a varsity volleyball coach he brought the program to the forefront of Section 10 and his attention to detail made the Yellow Jackets competitive in each and every season.
He led the Boys Varsity Soccer program to new heights in his 28-year career at the helm of a sport which was his true athletic passion. He teams amassed over 300 wins, seven regular season division titles, four Section 10 championships and he led two teams to the NYS Final Four.
The Marcia Oney award was created in 2005 and is given to a person that has freely given or volunteered their time, expertise, dedication and contributions to the MWCS Athletics Community.
A fine athlete in his own right, Coach Jackson was a member of the Professional Bowlers Association. He not only coached junior high and high school sports but was also involved in community youth sports throughout his adult life.
“We are proud to say Bob Jackson was the essence of the meaning of this award,” said Marcia Oney in presenting the award which honors the indelible mark she made on M-W Athletics daily from her post in the High School Office,
RUN TO FINALS
The 2003-4 Girls Basketball team went 26-3 culminating with an appearance in the New York State Class D Championship game. In the regular season the team went 12-2 in league play and won their own Jessie Chamberlain Tournament, the Canton Tournament and the OFA Tournament.
Along with winning the Section 10 Class D crown the Lady Jackets also won the overall Section 10 (A,B,C,D) title and the regional championship to reach the New York State Final Four.
Assisting Coach Tischler were Assistant Coaches Larry LaMere who enjoyed parallel success at the JV level, Millard Rogers and Erika Tischler. Members of the team were: Maureen (Mo) Curley, Sara DePue, Stephanie Fisher, Emily Goughary, Megan Haught, Leah Henry, Stephanie Pecore, Chelsea Perrine, Nikki Sharlow, Brooke Sharpe, Kelsey Shoen and Megan Watson.
Four JV players moved up for the postseason which culminated in a loss to two-time state champion Pine Valley: Lucy Oshier, Jessica Preston, Cara Pryce and Liz Rogers.
Coach Tischler remembers a two-point win over Hartford in the state semi-finals when he asked Mo Curley to do something they had never practiced.
“There were only a few seconds left so I asked Mo Curley to miss a free throw so the time would run out before they had a chance to get a three-pointer. She was a little surprised but she missed the shot but she went into the lane and got the rebound but committed a lane violation. But we held on,” said Coach Tischler.
HOF ATHLETES
Jeremy Boula of the Class of 2004 excelled in soccer and golf at M-W and in hockey at Norwood-Norfolk through a merger agreement.
A First Team All NAC selection he was known for his skills and vision in the midfield and for the “fro” which also showed style and flair.
He also earned First Team All-NAC honors in hockey where he showed speed, skills and vision. In golf he acquired the skill to become a three-sport All-NAC performer.
He also earned any number of accolades as a SUNY Potsdam soccer player and in the words of the HOF program “Jeremy “had it all”.
Kevin Clark of the Class of 2001 earned honors in soccer, basketball and track-field following two talented older brothers.
In soccer he quarterbacked the defensive unit and earned All-NAC and Defensive MVP Awards as a middle defender. In basketball he played under the tutelage of his father Charlie Clark. He showed the shooting ability of a point guard and the rebounding ability of a power forward and was a two-time First All-NAC selection.
In Track-Field his all-around athleticism manifested itself in the pentathalon and he set a school record in the five-stage event of 2881 points which stands today. He also holds the school record in the 110 hurdles at 15.6.
Ryan Hayes was a three-sport athlete from the class of 2001 who excelled in soccer, basketball and baseball.
He made his biggest mark in soccer where he unselfishly moved from midfielder to goalie for the sake of the team. Following in his father’s footsteps he was a three-Time All-NAC selection, a Defensive MVP and set a Section 10 record with 29 shutouts in 49 games played.
In baseball he anchored the infield at second base for three years, earned All-NAC East Division honors and showed true leadership skills which he continued in the coaching ranks as the Girls Soccer Coach for Massena Central from 2008-2021. Seven of his teams were Section 10 Champions and he was honored by his peers as the NAC Central Division Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2021.
Nora Curley was a four-sport standout at MWCS in soccer, basketball, softball and track and field and went on to a four-year basketball career at St. Lawrence University.
At M-W, she was a First Team All-NAC selection in soccer and in basketball she was a three-time All-NAC First Team selection, a two-time Division MVP and recipient of the prestigious Jan Reetz Award.
In the spring she played softball and track-field where she was part of a 4x800 relay teams which still holds the school record at 10.6 and helped her 4x400 relay unit to the NYS Track-Field Championships.
Lindsey (Jaquith) McIver was a member of the Class of 2001 and enjoyed a stellar career in M-W Soccer and Track-Field and in Canton Indoor Track-Field through a merger agreement.
In soccer she was a rare four-time All-NAC First Team selection and NAC East Division MVP and was a six-year varsity track-field performer.
In Indoor T-F for Canton she set a 55 meter hurdles record of 9.1 which still stands. In M-W Outdoor T-F, she won the 100 hurdles and 200 dash and was named the Outstanding Female Sprinter leading her Yellow Jackets to their program’s first Van Dusen Championship in 2001.
She finished her career with school records which still stand in the 100 hurdles (15.8), 200 dash (26.7) and shared in the 4x100 relay at 52.5. She was named a All-NAC First Team selection in all of the events.
Shannon (Kentner) Steiner was another outstanding member of the Class of 2001 where she earned an array of honors in basketball and volleyball and also competed well in soccer.
In basketball she a force in the post and helped lead M-W to a D1 Championship as a First Team All-NAC selection and an East Division MVP.
In volleyball her skills in combination with her height made her a force at the net as a multiple All-NAC selection and a finalist for the prestigious Patti Baldwin Award presented the North Country Volleyball Board of Officials.
She enjoyed the same success at Clarkson University where she finished as the school’s career leader in blocks with 671. After serving as an Assistant Volleyball Coach at SUNY Canton she moved on to become the head coach at Wellsville High School.
Justin Richards, as a senior in 2003, captained the M-W soccer and baseball teams and the Norwood-Norfolk hockey team.
In soccer he was a First Team All-NAC selection, a two-time all-star at the Dan Rose Tournament and received the Dan Rose Memorial Scholarship for leadership as a senior.
For N-N Hockey he was a two-time all-star and recipient of the Captain’s Award for leadership as a senior.
He truly shined in baseball as a power pitcher and hitter earning three-time All-NAC selection and four M-W Gold Glove awards. He delivered some of the most impressive homeruns in M-W history and went on to pitch for four years at Utica College where he was team captain in 2007. His association with Yellow Jacket baseball continues today as a longtime coach where he is a two-time Coach of the Year who led M-W to its only NYS Final Four appearance in 2018.
He also coaches the Girls Soccer team at his alma mater.
Jodie (Wilson) Buchanan finished her scholastic career as one of the most accomplished athletes in school history excelling in soccer, basketball and track-field. Her speed made her almost impossible to cover in soccer and basketball where she earned All-NAC honors in both sports.
But they served as fall and winter preludes to track and field where she is the most decorated athlete in school history and ranks among the best in Section 10. She was a six-year Section 10 champion and a four-time third place finisher in the state championships in the triple jump.
She still holds the school triple jump (37-3.5) and long jump (16-11) records, took fifth in the long jump in the states and is a member of the school record 4x100 relay team (52.5). She is also one of the few M-W athletes to be on two Van Dusen Championship teams.
