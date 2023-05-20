MORRISTOWN - Fran Holleran Field had an oldtime baseball feel to it on Wednesday as the Morristown Green Rockets hosted Clifton-Fine in a Senior Day doubleheader to complete NAC West Division play.
The school district honored three seniors in Macaulay Ritchie, Seth Witherhead and Nolan Gardner in a festive atmosphere with Matt Daley providing play by and music and delectable ballpark hot dogs served in the christening of the “Doug’s Dogs” travelling concession stand.
Green Rocket fans rooted the home team to a sweep the doubleheader 14-11 and 16-6 and MCS finished at 4-8 in solidly in the field of eight for the Section 10 Class D Tournament.
Wednesday featured three sweeps in NAC West play as Heuvelton (8-4) took two games from Edwards-Knox (2-9) 16-0 and 10-7 at Doubleday Field at the Baseball Hall of Fame and Harrisville (10-2) won a pair 3-0 mound duels from Hermon-DeKalb (3-8).
Morristown 14 - C-F 11: Peyton Donnelly pitched the victory and Seth Witherhead singled and doubled to lead a balanced offense. Dominic Perretta stroked two singles and Donnelly, Sawyer Belisle, Evan Brooks and Caleb Butler all singled.
Jack Brooker singled twice for C-F, Tyler Wood tripled and Cory Chartrand doubled.
Morristown 16 - C-F 6: Macaulay Ritchie won his final start at Holleran Field and Elijah Rainville doubled for the Rockets. Dominic Perretta, Peyton Donnelly, Seth Witherhead, Sawyer Belisle and Nolan Gardner all singled. Eric Wisner and Wichoski doubled for C-F and Cory Chartrand and Roberts singled.
Harrisville 3,3 - H-D 0,0: Joe Sheppard pitched a pair of one-hitters striking out nine in the first game 11 in the second to outduel a pair of complete game efforts by H-D freshmen Tristan Bowman and Owen Clifford.
“Both of our freshmen pitched amazing games. Our growth on the mound was incredible for a young team,” said H-D Coach Brandon MacDonald.
Sean Robinson singled for the lone H-D hit in the first game where Tristan Bowman allowed just three hits. Nolan Sullivan, Aiden Chartrand and Josh Schrodt singled for Harrisville.
Aiden Chartrand singled twice for Harrisville in the second game and Nolan Sullivan, Tanner Sullivan and Lucas Schrodt added singles. Caleb Murcray doubled for the lone H-D hit.
