File Photo Byron-Bergen advanced to the Class D semifinals on Monday.

ELMIRA — Gouverneur sophomore Raine Rumble and Massena junior Colin Patterson each shot an 8-over-par 80 to be tied for 22nd after round one of the state championships at Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira.

Potsdam eight-grader Ian VanWagner is tied for 26th at 9-over while Canton junior Ryan Jones is tied for 33 at 10-over.

