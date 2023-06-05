ELMIRA — Gouverneur sophomore Raine Rumble and Massena junior Colin Patterson each shot an 8-over-par 80 to be tied for 22nd after round one of the state championships at Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira.
Potsdam eight-grader Ian VanWagner is tied for 26th at 9-over while Canton junior Ryan Jones is tied for 33 at 10-over.
Section 10’s top seven shooters combined to place ninth in the sectional standings with 578 points. Section 5 led the way with a 539 points followed by Section 4 at 554 and Section 1 at 560.
Norwood-Norfolk senior Jace Dutch posted an 84 to tie for 50th place, OFA sophomore Ethan Bouchard finished at 85 to tie for 60th place, Canton freshman John O’Neill tied for 72nd place at 86.
Salmon River’s Carter Johnson finished at 87 and OFA senior Jack Mills tallied a 90.
Grady Glennon of Section 4’s Hunter-Tannersville leads after shooting even-par 72. The second and final round is today.
