FORT COVINGTON — Section 10 modified football is expanding.
After being approved by the school’s board of education last year, Salmon River Central will be fielding a team of players entering grades seven through nine for the upcoming 2022 season.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
FORT COVINGTON — Section 10 modified football is expanding.
After being approved by the school’s board of education last year, Salmon River Central will be fielding a team of players entering grades seven through nine for the upcoming 2022 season.
“We are always looking to add more opportunities in athletics for our students and modified football was one of the sports where there has been some interest,” athletic director Shawn Miller said. “We have 30 students signed up right now and we’ll have to wait and see how many actually show up for the first day of practice, but if the interest continues, we’ll be looking more and more into having junior varsity and varsity.”
The team will be coached by Jim Barnes, a physical eduction teacher at Salmon River who has guided the varsity boys lacrosse program to numerous NAC and Section 10 championships, and Andrew Kershner, a second-grader teacher with experience as a strength and conditioning instructor. The Shamrocks are tentatively scheduled to play on a site that will serve as a temporary gridiron until the construction of the district’s planned artificial turf facility is completed in the fall of 2023.
“We have most of the equipment. At this point, we’re having a little trouble getting shoulder pads but we should have everything ready for the start of the season,” Miller noted.
While the Shamrock gridmen will be new to Section 10 this fall, football is nothing new for Salmon River Central. The decision to field a modified squad marks the resurrection of a program that last competed at any level in the mid-1970s.
“They were one of the first schools to have a lighted field and our kids used to get a real kick out of playing night games there up on the hill,” retired St. Lawrence Central Hall of Fame varsity football coach Jerry Mahoney said.
Students attending school at Salmon River Central were later allowed to compete in footbal at SLC through a merger-agreement that started in the mid-1980s and ended in 2008.
“We had a lot of really good football players from Salmon,” Mahoney said.
The first practice for the modified team is set for the last week in August. The Shamrocks are scheduled to play their first organized scrimmage Sept. 10 in Malone against Franklin Academy. They are then slated to travel to Massena on Sept. 13, to scrimmage against their Red Raider counterparts at Mike Nicholas Field starting at 5:30 p.m.
The Shamrocks then kick off the season Sept. 17 against Canton at 10 a.m. The game is tentatively scheduled to be played at Salmon River.
The other modified football teams in the NAC include; Gouverneur, OFA, Potsdam, St. Lawrence Central and Tupper Lake, the section’s only school that competes as an eight-man program at the varsity level.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Sportswriter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.