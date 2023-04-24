FORT COVINGTON — Dylan Irvine and Tegan Frederick combined for six and four goals leading an OFA comeback bid in Sunday’s NAC Lacrosse game at Salmon River on Sunday. The Devils trailed 9-5 at the half but closed the gap to 13-12 and had a shot for a tie in the closing seconds but couldn’t net the equalizer against the Shamrocks and goaltender Quentin Phillips who finished with 20 saves.
“We had a chance to tie at the end but unfortunately we had a slow start. But the guys managed to battle through adversity and put themselves back in the game,” said OFA Coach Andrew Roddy.
