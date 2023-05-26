CANTON — The Salmon River Shamrocks won their second straight Section 10 Class B title on Thursday with a dominant 12-0 win against Ogdensburg at St. Lawrence University’s Tom Fay Field.

“Long story short, we came out and hit right off the bat, started getting runs,” said Salmon River head coach Tim Cook, who was also named Section 10’s Coach of the Year following the game. “Got three in the first, and just kept putting them away.”

